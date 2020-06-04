Trump expected to sign Senate-approved solution for small business coronavirus relief – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to make it easier for companies struggling during the coronavirus pandemic to take advantage of a payroll subsidy program that has been a central part of Washington's response to the corresponding economic crisis.

The Senate passed the bill by voice vote after a handful of Republican opponents relented. The move is now directed at President Donald Trump for his expected signature.

The legislation would give business owners more flexibility to use taxpayer subsidies for other costs and extend the life of the program as the economy continues to struggle through unprecedented unemployment and a deep recession.

He passed the House overwhelmingly last week in a 417-1 vote, but was briefly detained this week when Republican leaders tried to placate opponents like Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson.

The legislation would reduce an original requirement that at least 75% of the Check Protection Program money be spent on payroll costs, lowering that threshold to 60% of the loan. It would also lengthen the period when PPP money should be used, and still allow companies to have their loans forgiven, from eight to 24 weeks.

Critics say the pending measure does nothing to ensure that companies that don't necessarily need PPP subsidies are not eligible, among other problems.

"If we are to potentially authorize more spending, that program must be reformed," Johnson told reporters. “My main problem with what the Chamber did, and this is what is in dispute, basically reauthorized the program until December 31, establishing a new massive infusion in the program without the reforms that I think should really be put in place so that the people who do not need it, do not keep receiving it. We don't have an unlimited checkbook. "

But the bill had strong support among Republicans and Democrats and the backing of powerful business groups, which strengthened the hand of supporters such as Senate Top Democrat Chuck Schumer, who had failed Wednesday in his own attempt to orchestrate the approval. At the time it became clear that Johnson's resolution to block the bill was fading and Schumer and majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, repeated the effort just hours later.

“The impact of this crisis is long-lasting and requires forgiving terms. We have all heard of small businesses in our states … that (PPP) needed some changes to make it work for so many small businesses that have been left out or rejected, "Schumer said.

In total, Congress approved $ 660 billion for the program in two installments. After an initial loan explosion that drained the program in just two weeks, demand for PPP financing has dwindled amid protests from some business sectors that there are too many restrictions to qualify for loan forgiveness. Companies that receive PPP must also certify that they need it to continue operating, a requirement that makes some business owners cautious about the application.

Johnson said Republicans are expecting top lawmakers to sign a non-binding letter to program supervisors seeking to clarify some of the rules that govern the program. He did not explain exactly what he is looking for, but said Republican lawmakers are close to agreeing on the language of the proposed letter.

As enacted in late March, the Paycheck Protection Program required companies to spend their loan money within eight weeks for loans to be forgiven, and effectively turned into direct subsidies. It also required that three-quarters of the money be spent on payroll to keep workers tied to their jobs. But small businesses said the rules were too inflexible, especially since the eight-week window to use taxpayer subsidies is starting to close for many companies, many of which are still struggling to reopen entirely.

Restaurants in particular were upset that they were required by law to rehire their laid-off workers even though they were closed or limited to take-and-deliver. Many other business owners feared they would use their loan money before they were allowed to reopen, and then have to fire employees again because their business would not generate enough income to keep paying everyone.

The new measure gives business owners 24 weeks to spend federal aid, instead of eight as originally designed, and extends the program until the end of the year, while lengthening the due date and the deferment period of the loans.

Republicans, such as Florida Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio complained that the carefully negotiated bill contains a drafting error that could completely eliminate loan forgiveness for companies that want to use less than 60 % of money for payroll costs. Under the original PPP legislation, passed in March as part of a massive CARES Act of about $ 2 trillion, loan forgiveness was prorated according to how badly companies missed the target of using 75% to keep payroll.

