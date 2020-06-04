Trina apologizes for her recent comments on the protests

On Wednesday, Trina began making headlines because of comments she had made earlier in the week regarding protests in response to the death of George Floyd. The comments were made on his radio show and he expressed frustration at the damage that had been caused in the city of Miami as a result of the protests.

On Thursday morning, Trina returned to her and to the Trick Daddy radio show on 99 Jamz Miami and issued an apology and explained the origins of his comments, as he had no intention of offending anyone.

She said, "I, in my Trina's world, am automatically speaking for blacks. I am black, that is why I am speaking, so I am not going to say 'blacks are animals.' I am not speaking to protesters or those who they're trying to make a change. "

She continued, "That's why the day after speaking to the commissioner, I said to Trick, 'Well, I learned a lot more about what's really going on' because I'm trying to understand what the solution is, what's the answer to everything that's going on and it's more than just on the streets where people do whatever. It's the commissioners, the governors, all these people, the chief of police, I had no idea about that. So now I understand that, and these are the people who have to protect the cities. "

See what he had to say next:

Like us previously Many people reportedly did not feel Trina's original comments and called her on social media. The incident even led Trina to argue with reality star Masika Kalysha.

