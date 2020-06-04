Top 3 Halal places in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Craving for halal food?

Hoodline punched in the numbers to find the top halal places around Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can earn Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

1. Halal Desi Pizza & Gyro’s

First on the list is Halal Desi Pizza & Gyro’s. Located at 2200 Caniff St., the halal place, offering pizza and burgers, is the highest-rated halal restaurant in Detroit, with four stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sheeba Restaurant

Next up is the Sheeba restaurant, located at 8752 Joseph Campau St. With four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the Middle East and halal place has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Detroit Masala

Detroit Masala, a halal Indian spot in Midtown, is another favorite, with four stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4154 Third Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was automatically created using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.