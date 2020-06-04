Top 10 things to do in Boston this weekend: June 4-7, 2020

For this week's BosTen, we highlight a mix of events and things to do inspired by the historic protests honoring George Floyd, the black man who was killed in Minneapolis police custody last week. Do you have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook Groupor email us at [email protected].

On Thursday a series of vigils and in-person demonstrations will be held in various Boston neighborhoods, as well as in nearby towns and cities. At 5:30 p.m., people will gather at Jamaica Plain at the intersection of Center Street and South Street for a remarkable 30-minute silence in support of Black Lives Matter. At the same time, a little further south, a group will gather at Adams Park in Roslindale for the same purpose. Other demonstrations are also planned in Woburn, Newtonand Wilmington.

WBUR Senior News Correspondent Kimberly Atkins will moderate a special WBUR virtual town hall at 6 p.m. On Thursday "race, justice, police practices and a nation in pain after the death of George Floyd,quot; were discussed. Guests include former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, Violence in Boston Inc. founder Monica Cannon-Grant, and Reverend Willie Bodrick II, associate pastor of the Twelfth Historic Baptist Church. The free event can be Accessed in Slido with the code #WBURVTH.

During this one-hour virtual vigil at 7 p.m. Organized by the Malden Community Organizing for Racial Equity, Mystic Valley Area NAACP and Greater Malden Asian American Community Coalition on Thursday, attendees will remember the black lives taken by the police as they read their names and put out a candle for each person. Along with representatives from each group, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson and several religious leaders are scheduled to speak. The event is free but requires pre-registration.

South Boston's wine bar, Gray’s Hall, will return for a one-day barbecue on Friday to raise money for the Southern Poverty Law Center. In addition to ordering minced pork, brisket, ribs, and cornbread dishes through the bar's website (beer and wine are also available to go), diners can make a donation to the center, which uses the defense to fight the hate and seek justice. In exchange, Gray’s Hall will match 100 percent of diners donations. Orders can be made here; pickup is available starting at 5 p.m. in Gray's Hall.

With the Coolidge Theater still closed due to the coronavirus, the theater has released a small guide to anti-racist films. All nine films, all from the past 10 years except for Spike Lee's "The Right Thing," act as "a powerful tool to shed light on the horrors of racism, past and present," according to the theater.

Many people are choosing to show their support during demonstrations and protests by supporting black-owned businesses and restaurants. Boston's black community has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, leaving the city's black restaurant owners facing a public health crisis and its economic consequences amid a nationwide trial for racial justice. To that end, we compiled a growing list of over 80 Black owned restaurants in Boston and nearby towns to consider.

This collection of 12 Brookline Booksmith titles is not complete, but the independent bookseller sees the collection as "a useful place to start,quot; for readers to challenge themselves as "anti-racists every day in every way." Featured books include "Between the World and Me,quot; by Ta-Nehisi Coates, "The End of the Police,quot; by Alex S. Vitale and "Black Skin, White Masks,quot; by Frantz Fanon.

"At the center of our mission since its opening, we have worked to honor Dorchester's diversity and have created our tavern as a space for people of all backgrounds to enjoy," wrote Dorchester Brewing Co. and its in-house M,amp;M BBQ restaurant. . A recent Instagram post. To honor that mission, the brewery is donating $ 2 from each crowler sale until June 17 at Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, a healing center for those who have been impacted by murder, trauma, sorrow and loss.

Brighton Brewery is swapping out its virtual beer dinners this week with a talk at the table at 6 p.m. Sunday with John M. Borders, the founding senior pastor of the Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan. Using food as a gateway: each package, available for pickup at Brato, will include a dinner for two and a 32-ounce brewer; The virtual event will focus on the fight for justice and racial equality. Tickets are $ 60 and include a $ 15 donation to Boston Civil Rights Lawyers, which uses legal action, education and advocacy to fight discrimination on behalf of immigrants and people of color.

As the mixed response (at best) shows to the #BlackoutTuesday social media campaign This week, many people are not sure how to be an effective ally. The Blac Project, an organization fighting for racial equality for the black community at the intersection of art, education and innovation, will hold a Zoom discussion at 7 p.m. Sunday on the subject. The ultimate goal, according to the group, is to help others "use their privilege to save our lives."