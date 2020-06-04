Too many stars and too much money are killing television.

The Independent employs more than 100 journalists worldwide to bring you news you can trust. Please consider a contribution or subscription.

men a 1967 episode of the original Star TrekWilliam Shatner's Captain Kirk is buried under a large pile of small furry space bugs known as the Tribbles. Why Star Trek He had a special effects budget made up, at best, of some old packaging materials and $ 30 of adhesive plastic, only some of the creatures could move animatronically. The rest just sat there on Shatner's shoulders, little fuzz balls we had to imagine were somehow smart. Star Trek It was cheap. People still loved it.

The same amount of money it took to produce a classic episode of Star Trek I could probably take Jennifer Aniston's right arm in today's TV landscape. Forget the golden age of television; We are in the age of too expensive television. Expensive movie stars dominate our small-screen casts, the sets are elaborate, the concepts are bloated, and each new television series seems to cost a small country's GDP. The only problem? Most of them are terrible.

Last week Netflix launched Space force, a star-studded comedy series inspired by Donald Trump's formation of a sixth wing of the U.S. Army. No one knows exactly how much it cost to make, but its star Steve Carell, who remains a hot product a decade after his departure. The office, is said to have earned at least $ 1 million per episode. Surrounding him on the set of the show are names like John Malkovich and Lisa Kudrow, while the series was co-created by Parks and Recreation showrunner Greg Daniels, neither of which would have been cheap. It also looks like a blockbuster movie, full of filming, stunning production design, and more CGI than you really need (a significant proportion of its second episode revolves around a computer-generated monkey).





Space force It is also a galactic failure. Over the course of its first 10-episode season, it never settles for a consistent tone or point of view. Alternating between wild satire and heartfelt jingoism, he seems to want to be a politician, but he's also too afraid to pursue any specific goal. Despite its cast, as well as the presence of wonderful comedy actors like Ben Schwartz, Jane Lynch, and the late Fred Willard, no one is much fun. The criticism has been scathing. "This is material for a sketch, rather than a complete series," he wrote. The independent. "Space force it doesn't start, "he sniped Rolling Stone.

A lot of television seems to be like that now. Apple TV + would have paid $ 300 million for two seasons of The morning show, an oddly flat network news drama starring Aniston, Carell, and Reese Witherspoon. The two hollow extravagances of Ryan Murphy from Netflix, the revisionist epic from Tinseltown Hollywood and the shrill satire The politician, are supposedly among the most expensive series ever made. Each episode of Disney's laborious Star Wars series + The Mandalorian It came with a price of $ 15 million, even though there were many masked people talking to each other in the desert. And an adorable baby Yoda.

List A talent is everywhere, too, even if no one is watching. Amazon & # 39; s Modern love It drew Anne Hathaway to television, along with Dev Patel and Andy Garcia, but struggled to generate any buzz online. The new American streaming service HBO Max launched in May with an irregular series by Anna Kendrick titled Love life. Meanwhile, Apple TV + has released two mysterious suspense series with big names: Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery in Defending Jacob, and Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul in The truth was told. It would be difficult to find many who have tuned in.

That all these series come from transmission platforms is not a coincidence. Netflix, which pledged to invest $ 17 billion in original content in 2020, has completely reshaped television since moving from home DVD rental to streaming in 2013. Its popularity has inspired other corporations, all of which They are investing billions of dollars in content hopefully dazzling enough to appeal to consumers in their own way. In the pipeline are the Apple TV + Brothers band continuation Air masters (price tag: $ 20 million per episode), various series derived from Disney's Marvel ($ 150 million per season, it is said) and Amazon Lord of the Rings series (costing $ 250m just for rights).

However, it is debatable whether any of this is working. Quibi, a short-form streaming app that features original content designed to be viewed in small snippets on the go, failed in April. Despite the investment of more than a billion dollars and the participation of names such as Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez, LeBron James and Idris Elba, it came out of the 50 most popular downloads on iTunes one week after its launch. Like many of the new streaming beginners, Quibi's bosses assumed that subscribers didn't need interesting ideas, but rather just a large stack of recognizable faces (Witherspoon reportedly earned $ 6 million to narrate a docuseries of the titled "feminist" animal kingdom Fierce queens)

The morning show, designed as the AppleTV + launch series, existed similarly as a vague concept starring Aniston and Witherspoon long before anyone knew what it meant. First announced in 2017, it dropped its showrunner, replaced it with another, modernized its entire premise, and somehow racked up 24 different producers by the time it aired. Every bit of uncertainty and rejigging behind the scenes was visible on the screen.

Even Netflix has become guilty of such an approach to storytelling. Space force it was probably burned because it was fully funded based solely on its title. In 2019, Carell attended a meeting with Netflix executives during which he was asked if he found the term "space force" as fun as they are. Yes was the answer. Carell then called Daniels to see if he wanted to develop something out of it. Inexplicably, a show was born.

There are indications that this is the worst approach to television. If anything has captivated viewers this summer, it has been Normal people, a discreet and relatively cheap drama about sex, class and mental health. Adapted from Sally Rooney's best-selling novel, it was anchored entirely by two unknown actors. Paul Mescal, who probably cost as much as Witherspoon's unreliable Morning program wig, has become inevitable as a result. He and his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones also demonstrate that stardom and expense are not what draws the modern public. Normal people you are not alone companions dear critics Chernobyl, Derry Girls, Succession, PEN15 and Flea bag – all of which starred (at least in their debuts) complete unknowns or people you only vaguely recognized from other things – they didn't cost an arm and a leg either.

It also reminds me how much of this is a silly errand. Historically, big TV is often the product of their efforts: Writers and showrunners who made genius with very little money, endured limited resources, and had to ask for higher budgets and more creative freedom. We fell in love with Star Trek, Buffy and The office because they were torn and ambitious strangers, not because they were dripping with greatness. Meanwhile, risky game changers like Sex and the city, The sopranos and Duty fulfillment they earned their budgets over time. They did not come as popular children with all the money in the world, but there is no reason to be. It's something Disney, HBO Max, and any other ambitious new content farm should consider. If they survive long enough, that is.