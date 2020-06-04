'Tomiris' Acquired by Arclight Films & Well Go USA – Up News Info

Arclight Films has secured all US distribution rights. USA With Well Go USA for action adventure Tomiris, about the legendary queen Tomiris. The film was released in Kazakhstan on October 1 and became one of the highest grossing films in the country.

Starring Kazakhstan, Almira Tursyn (as Tomiris), Adil Akhmetov (as Argun), and Aizhan Lighg (as Sardana) and directed by Akan Sataytev (The Liquidator), Tomiris It tells the real life story of the great queen who, along with her warriors, united divided nomadic tribes to create a powerful nation capable of repelling people like Persia. According to historical accounts, Tomiris and his army probably served as the fall of Cyrus the Great, who was foolish enough to challenge the peoples of the Great Steppe and their inimitable leader.

"We are grateful to live in a world where there is a strong appetite for real-life stories of powerful women, stories that deserve to be told," said Arclight Films President Gary Hamilton. “Tomiris tells one of those stories and, together with its exquisite landscapes and exceptional production values, it is an epic film that will captivate audiences. When the Kazakh-American film producer Gia Noortas (and head of the Kazakh Honorary Consulate in Los Angeles) introduced us to this special project, we immediately recognized the extraordinary potential of this film. We are delighted that our Well Go USA friends are on board to bring the inspiring story of Queen Tomiris to the American public. ”

"We are passionate about incredible stories, and few are more compelling than the almost unfathomable life story of the first historical" Queen of the Amazons "," said Doris Pfardrescher, president and CEO of Well Go USA Entertainment. "Tomiris viewers will be amazed by this fierce young warrior, who embodied so much strength and unwavering love for her people that she overcame a great tragedy to protect them at all costs, even when it meant waging war against the world's most powerful empire. world he had seen in his life. "

Tomiris It is a co-production between Kazakhfilm Studios and Sataifilm.