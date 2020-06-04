Tiny Harris tells her fans to focus on her mission to assassinate in the first degree the four officers involved in the murder of George Floyd

Tiny Harris celebrated on his social media account the fact that all the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd. On the other hand, he's telling his fans that they should focus on getting first-degree killings for all the ex-officers involved.

‘How good to see us unite and fight for what is right! To everyone who posted or spoke and especially those who protested around the world for justice for #GeorgeFloyd It really helped bring about change, but there is still a lot of work to do. We should stand firm and fight for what we deserve. Love and support those who love and support us! This is a start! We have to strategize and stay focused to complete the mission! First degree murder for all officers involved 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽‼ ️ #InGodsHands #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd, "Tiny captioned his post.

One follower said: ‘Not necessarily @majorgirl, the other three were accused of,quot; helping and inciting "which is not bullshit. That year in jail and if it is considered a felony it is only 3. Not long enough considering the fact that someone's family member is dead. They do enough to silence us. "

Someone else posted this message: "#justiceforgeorgefloyd,quot; from New Zealand we are with you ".

One commenter wrote this: "Yes, it is a small victory," it only happened because we come together and agree now, let's pray and push for a conviction, "and another follower said," This is a great start! "Next thing is that the officers are found guilty and are serving their sentences!"

One fan wrote: "We still need a first-degree murder because the act was a cold-blooded murder."

Someone else posted: ‘Everyone looks so pitiful … so sad … let's pray together! We are a sick and wounded world. We have forgotten our father who is in heaven! We are the lost souls walking 🚶‍♀️ in the desert … give God the glory! This is a true story! Jesus suffers and now we do too! We are not new to this … we are faithful to this. "It is ordered."

A follower said, "This was incredible … now let's get convictions." I want to see this happen for Breanna Taylor. "

Tiny recently shared another message related to racism that he shared on his social media account.



