Tinashe shares the incredible moments she has seen in the protests

A spirit of unity.
On Thursday, singer and actress. Tinashe practically stopped by Daily pop and open to E! Erin lim about his positive experience protesting Black Lives Matter. As the "No Drama,quot; artist detailed Erin, she has been protesting "every day,quot; since May 29 and has seen some "amazing things,quot;.
"Simply beautiful … people coming together from all walks of life, they are not just black people, they are not just white people, they are all," Tinashe shared. "So many different people!"
For him Rental: live Performer, has also witnessed a "change of energy,quot; as more people have been involved in the protests.
"It was really interesting to see firsthand the change in energy during the protest," he broadcast. "As more and more people have joined, the energy has become more and more hopeful, more and more united."
Tinashe highlighted this point by calling yesterday's protest "one of the most inspiring things she has been a part of." Not only were people protesting peacefully, but there were also people handing out supplies.
"There were people handing out water wherever you went, and snacks and hand sanitizer and people sang songs," Tinashe continued. "It just had a spirit of togetherness and unity! It was something really amazing first hand."
As for what Tinashe wants for the future? She said: "Now that we have all this energy, now that we have all this focus and attention around the cause, to turn that into a truly tangible change."
While the ongoing protests are primarily in response to police brutality following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, Tinashe also spoke out against performative change and support.
"Obviously, most of this focuses on police brutality and racism in the police department, so it is really important that real change occurs and not just performative change or performative support," he added. "People really want to see things happen."
In addition, Tinashe encouraged people to reflect on "our part in this whole package and how we take advantage of systems that give us privileges every day of our lives." Additionally, the 27-year-old singer urged viewers to call his local government and vote in the upcoming election.
"This next election is very important," he concluded. "Therefore, it is really important to research about the people who have power in your community, as well as to really reflect within your family."
For more ways to act and get involved, click here.