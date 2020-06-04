Tinashe shares the incredible moments she has seen in the protests

A spirit of unity.

On Thursday, singer and actress. Tinashe practically stopped by Daily pop and open to E! Erin lim about his positive experience protesting Black Lives Matter. As the "No Drama,quot; artist detailed Erin, she has been protesting "every day,quot; since May 29 and has seen some "amazing things,quot;.

"Simply beautiful … people coming together from all walks of life, they are not just black people, they are not just white people, they are all," Tinashe shared. "So many different people!"

For him Rental: live Performer, has also witnessed a "change of energy,quot; as more people have been involved in the protests.

"It was really interesting to see firsthand the change in energy during the protest," he broadcast. "As more and more people have joined, the energy has become more and more hopeful, more and more united."

Tinashe highlighted this point by calling yesterday's protest "one of the most inspiring things she has been a part of." Not only were people protesting peacefully, but there were also people handing out supplies.