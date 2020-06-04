Tiffany Haddish was criticized after Rev. Al Sharpton's awkward shout at the George Floyd Memorial

WENN

Twitter users call the & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; star for allegedly demanding her presence be known, while others are baffled as to why the civil rights activist thanks celebrities at the funeral in the first place.

Tiffany HaddishThe presence at George Floyd's funeral on Thursday, June 4 has earned him some negative press. While she could attend the funeral with the good intention of showing her sympathy for George's family, people criticized her for allegedly focusing on the event.

When Reverend Al Sharpton stepped onto the podium to deliver a speech, he listed the stars in the room, viz. Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Will packer, Master P and YOU. For a time, the Baptist minister seemed to forget that Tiffany was also present, before anyone reminded her.

"Is Tiffany here?" he asked in the living room, after which you can hear the comedian's voice presumably telling the civil rights activist that she was, in fact, there.

People soon turned to Twitter to call Tiffany, though she didn't seem to be demanding a cry from Al Sharpton or complaining that he had forgotten her. "But Tiffany Haddish, what are you doing? Can't you be doing that because of a forgotten scream at a funeral?" One person tore her apart.

Another hit her: "The fact that Tiffany Haddish is forcing her presence to be known at the George Floyd memorial doesn't sit well with me. It's not about you, sister. #GeorgeFloyd." A third person replied in disbelief: "He clicked to see why Tiffany Haddish is in fashion … a scream. A scream at a funeral."

"This is exactly why Kevin Hart said he didn't want anyone to know he was there, because he didn't want that to take away the monument to George Floyd. But of course, Tiffany Haddish had had to say ** since He forgot to mention it … "wrote an enemy.

Another reviewer said, "Tiffany Haddish's clown brand has NEVER been to my liking. Her antics today further solidify my stance on it. During the eleventh and eleventh time … READ THE BLOODCLAAT ROOM!" Someone else accused her, "Does Tiffany Haddish want a greeting at a funeral?"

Some others, however, have come to Tiffany's defense and expressed confusion about why Al Sharpton thanked those celebrities in the first place. "THIS WHOLE Tiffany Haddish thing is a LIE‼ DID ANY OF YOU LOOK AT THE SERVICE?!?!" one person struck back at the critics.

"It seemed like Tiffany Haddish didn't want to be called, but that Rev Al named a group of guys, forgot her and then said 'He was so busy joking with Kevin Hart that I didn't even look at you.' I can see the offense at that, "another tried to explain.

"Tiffany Haddish is always attacked for no reason. It's really weird … Like … what. I see people tweeting outright lies about her for rts and likes. Haunting. Really," someone else defended the actress. Another noted, "No one should be upset with Tiffany Haddish. Al should never have recognized celebrities there. Kevin Hart asked not to be singled out and he did it anyway. Whether Tiff asked to be recognized or not, he is in the wrong for doing so. first ".

"You shouldn't be wondering why Tiffany Haddish got mad, the real question is why the hell did Al Sharpton scream at a damn funeral in the first place," someone else echoed the sentiment, while another similarly added, "Redirects the frustration of Tiffany Haddish to Al Sharpton and asks why celebrities who DIDN'T KNOW that George Floyd are getting yelled at. "

The awkward screams aside, Al Sharpton still uttered a moving compliment. "When I stood there [where George died], the reason it occurred to me is that the George Floyd story has been the story of black people. Because for 401 years, the reason we could never be what we wanted and dreamed of being if you kept your knee around our neck, "he addressed the crowd gathered inside the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary of North Central University.