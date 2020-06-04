Tiffany Haddish is reportedly upset at not receiving recognition at the George Floyd memorial service

Tiffany Haddish is not the world's favorite social media person right now. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that Tiffany was criticized by social media users when she was not initially recognized by Al Sharpton at the George Floyd memorial service.

On June 4, there was a massive memorial service for George Floyd and many celebrities attended. However, there was one point in the event that angered many people. It was related to Al Sharpton's speech.

The incident in question was when Al Sharpton recognized all the stars in the room, including TI, Master P, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and Will Packer. Someone pointed out to the reverend that Tiffany was also present at the event and asked, "Is Tiffany here?"

Tiffany raised her hand and said she was present.

Did they really stop the service so Tiffany Haddish could scream?#GeorgeFloydMemorial pic.twitter.com/ZMcXaV3Szs – Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) June 4, 2020

Admittedly, it doesn't seem like Tiffany has complained about not getting a shout at the event, but anyway, people on social media were totally convinced to interpret it that way. You can see one of these posts above.

In other news, Tiffany Haddish reportedly confirmed that she and the rapper, Common, were spending time in isolation as a couple. Ashley Mitchell reported in early May that until then, neither side confirmed that they were dating.

Both claimed they were simply friends. However, the rumors of their romance intensified when Common was represented in one of their IG Live sessions. The rapper suddenly appeared in the box all the time while putting on gloves and a protective mask.

With all of that in mind, it's not a big surprise to fans because on April 9, it was revealed that they were dating together. Ashley Mitchell reported that Tiffany has been staying at her house, so clearly, there is something between them.

In the past, Tiffany Haddish made her romantic interests very clear, but sometimes she even found herself in trouble. For example, she claimed to have had a connection with the rapper, Chingy, in the early 2000s, which she vehemently denied.



