Tia Mowry reflects on Biracial's growth in a message about privilege

Aunt mowry it's opening up about biracial growth.

Taking Instagram with a photo of her and her twin Tamera Mowry posing on the red carpet with her mother Darlene Mowry, the Sister sister star reflected in the "privilege,quot; that he had witnessed his father Timothy Mowry experience compared to his mother.

"Growing up #biracial, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me to see the # privilege my dad had compared to my #mother," he wrote. "Some examples, during our #sistersister days when we were traveling for work, we often flew first class. There were several times my mother was asked if I was in the right seat."

Tia continued: "Another incident that stood out to me was when we were buying our first house as a family. My mother entered the model of the house with us asking for a brochure. One person had said that the houses were sold out. My father walked in and it was a different story. "