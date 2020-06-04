Tia Mowry reflects on Biracial's growth in a message about privilege

Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix
Aunt mowry it's opening up about biracial growth.
Taking Instagram with a photo of her and her twin Tamera Mowry posing on the red carpet with her mother Darlene Mowry, the Sister sister star reflected in the "privilege,quot; that he had witnessed his father Timothy Mowry experience compared to his mother.
"Growing up #biracial, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me to see the # privilege my dad had compared to my #mother," he wrote. "Some examples, during our #sistersister days when we were traveling for work, we often flew first class. There were several times my mother was asked if I was in the right seat."
Tia continued: "Another incident that stood out to me was when we were buying our first house as a family. My mother entered the model of the house with us asking for a brochure. One person had said that the houses were sold out. My father walked in and it was a different story. "
Concluding its publication in an uplifting note, The game Alum shared that despite recent events, she remains hopeful that changes are coming.
"My goal is to see the change," he said. "This year has been a difficult year. Several tears have been shed. However, a friend told me that these tears will not be wasted. #Love and #support around the world have kept me going. A #change will come,quot; .
In the wake of George FloydAfter death, Tia has been using her platform to provide resources for fans to take action against injustice. And on Wednesday, she said she had decided to prioritize celebrating black entertainment with her family. "This week, over the weekend, I will introduce my kids to some amazing movies and TV shows with a black cast," she shared along with a picture. The magicianMovie poster.
For his part, Tamera has also turned to social networks with his own words of power.
Sharing a quote that says: "You are important. You matter. You are strong,quot; The real the co-host wrote: "& # 39; It is not possible to be in favor of justice for some people and not to be in favor of justice for all people & # 39 ;. – Martin Luther King son. My Sir. My heart hurts for everything that is happening in our country right now. 2020 has been a hellish year so far. "
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."