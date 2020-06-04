Tia Mowry opens up about growing biracial, revealing instances when her father enjoyed white privilege

In light of the Black Lives Matter protests, Tia Mowry spoke about her own experience growing up as a biracial person. The star went to her social media page to share a photo with her and her twin Tamera Mowry with her mother Darlene Mowry on the red carpet.

The celebrity admitted that she grew up witnessing the privilege her white father, Timothy, enjoyed compared to her mother.

She went on to detail some of those cases when it became clear to her that there was a racial bias in the way they treated their parents.

‘Growing up biracially, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me to see the privilege my dad had compared to my mother. Some examples, during our sister days when we travel for work, we often fly first class. There were times when my mother was asked if she was in the correct seat. Another incident that caught my attention was when we were buying our first home as a family. "

Apparently, mother My mother entered the model house with all of us asking for a brochure. One person said that the houses were sold out. My dad came in and it was a different story. "

However, the Game student finished her post with a more positive outlook, telling her fans that she is hopeful that things will really change for the better.

‘My # goal is to see the change. This year has been a difficult year. Several tears have been shed. However, a friend told me that these tears will not be wasted. Love and support around the world have kept me going. A change will come. & # 39;

Ad

This comes amid fierce protests taking place across the country and even internationally, people coming together to fight racial inequality and police brutality in the United States.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

2