Three childhood friends gather to protest Black Lives Matter

@ kiitanamao / Instagram; Photograph by Fra Lucchesi
When Kiitan Amao, Moyo Badun and Sean Hill He went to a protest in the small Irish town of Dundalk, they never expected to become the focus of a viral moment.
However, the three men are now celebrated after two photos from their childhood and the current day circulated online. Starting June 4, the cheep He has earned over a million likes and 200,000 retweets, plus thousands of comments.
Kiitan, who is on the left in the photo above, tells E! News that the response to his photos "has been crazy." But he says he is happy that he and his childhood friends can show the world that "the support of (his) people was overwhelming."
"We as a small town called Dundalk managed to send such a strong message to everyone around the world. As such a small community, we combine our talents to send a message to the world," he explains. "This city is a hidden treasure full of talent and strength."
As for what he hopes his friendship with Sean and Moyo will represent, Kiitan wants people to know "that if they just get together and love each other, they can accomplish a lot."
"Dundalk and this friendship did nothing more than demonstrate that the human race is stronger than us divided into subcategories," he adds.
Kiitan, Moyo and Sean are three of the thousands of individuals who have participated in global Black Lives Matter protests.
These massive marches started over a week ago when George Floyd died Monday, May 25, after the Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin He knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes, with the help of three other officers. This incident was captured on video by a witness and has led to the prosecution of the four men involved.
Although charges were filed against all the former officers, people, including celebrities like Halsey, Jamie Foxx and Jonah HillThey continue to demand justice and call for racial equality. To learn how to take action and get involved, click here.