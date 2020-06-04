Three childhood friends gather to protest Black Lives Matter

When Kiitan Amao, Moyo Badun and Sean Hill He went to a protest in the small Irish town of Dundalk, they never expected to become the focus of a viral moment.

However, the three men are now celebrated after two photos from their childhood and the current day circulated online. Starting June 4, the cheep He has earned over a million likes and 200,000 retweets, plus thousands of comments.

Kiitan, who is on the left in the photo above, tells E! News that the response to his photos "has been crazy." But he says he is happy that he and his childhood friends can show the world that "the support of (his) people was overwhelming."

"We as a small town called Dundalk managed to send such a strong message to everyone around the world. As such a small community, we combine our talents to send a message to the world," he explains. "This city is a hidden treasure full of talent and strength."