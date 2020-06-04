Thousands protest against District Attorney Jackie Lacey in downtown Los Angeles; Illegal Illegal Assembly – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Thousands of people marched through the cities of the United States in recent days to demand justice and responsibility after the death of George Floyd and other African-Americans at the hands of the police.

Police declared the protest completely peaceful as an illegal assembly after protesters continued to sit in front of the town hall singing and singing long after local curfew orders came into effect.

The large group initially met early Wednesday morning outside the Los Angeles Courthouse, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office, as part of a weekly protest against D.A.

📢 Next!

.

JOIN WEDNESDAY JUNE 3 in the Hall of Justice, LA office. Jackie Lacey.

.

.

3:00 pm. PST

.

LET'S HOLD JACKIE LACEY AND THE KILLER POLICE PROTECT THE KILLERS RESPONSIBLE IN OUR COMMUNITY.

.#JACKIELACEYMUSTGO #BLMLA X #BLDPWR pic.twitter.com/AEpSBc7o9y – BLD PWR (@WeBldPwr) June 3, 2020

The demonstration was organized by the L.A. Chapter from Black Lives Matter and BLD PWR, an organization started by actor Kendrick Sampson.

Lacey, who is an African American woman, has been targeted by activists for failing to prosecute more police officers for misconduct.

"She is a woman, a black woman. She is a marginalized population in whatever way you cut her," said one protester. "The fact that she is allowing this to happen to her own people, her own community is disgusting and I want her out of the office right away. Today would be great."

Lacey has expressed her support for the peaceful protests in Los Angeles and the surrounding cities.

In response to criticism of her prosecution record, Lacey touted her record, saying her team has been "taking difficult cases to trial."

"As an African American woman, I am always seeking justice," Lacey said. "But often, I look at the facts of the case and they are not actionable because maybe the person has a gun or a gun or someone was shot or someone was stabbed."

Lacey said that in her position as D.A., she has continued to be a victim of discrimination.

He has also said that police officers need better training across the board and specifically with de-escalation methods when interacting with people fighting mental illness and drug addiction.

Lacey is currently running for a third term as D.A. and is ready for reelection in a second round in November against former San Francisco D.A. George Gascón, a former LAPD officer.

She said she has no plans to resign despite calls for her to resign.