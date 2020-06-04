This video could be our first look at the design of the iPhone 13: BGR

The photos and videos of the iPhone 13 mockup have been shared by a Japanese Apple blog.

Mac Otakara He 3D-printed a mockup of a supposed 5.5-inch iPhone 13 prototype without a notch, a full-screen design, and a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector.

This mockup seems to reject some of the common rumors about the iPhone 13.

This fall, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models. Dozens of leaks and reports have suggested that all four iPhone 12 models will feature OLED displays, 5G support, and a faster processor. We could also see a number of fairly noticeable design changes, from a smaller notch at the top of the screen to a metal frame similar to that of the iPhone 4. That said, Apple is expected to save any major design revisions for the iPhone 2021 line, and although it is still June 2020, a new leak is intended to reveal the design of the iPhone 13.

Japanese blog Mac Otakara He shared images and a video this week of a 3D printed mockup of what he claims to be a 5.5-inch iPhone due out next year. The site says the model is from "Alibaba sources,quot;, but does not go into detail. According to the leak, the model in the video below is the successor to the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 launch this fall, so we can assume this is one of the low-end iPhone 13 models (as long as it's real, for course).

The most obvious difference between this mockup and the leaked iPhone 12 designs we've seen so far is the lack of the sensor housing at the top of the screen. There is no notch on the alleged iPhone 13, which implies that Apple will place the camera and TrueDepth sensors under the screen. Mac Otakara It also says that Apple could be testing a camera at the bottom of the screen, but it doesn't explain how that would work.

Although the screen size is slightly larger, the dimensions of the 5.5-inch iPhone 13 supposedly match those of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12. The bezels surrounding the screen are even smaller than those found on iPhone 11, and Mac Otakara suggests that Apple may be updating the Super Retina XDR display to achieve this.

On the back of the mockup, you can see five points where the camera module should be, which Mac Otakara says can be used "to test multiple camera modules." Some previous rumors have claimed that Apple can find a way to put up to four cameras on the back of the iPhone 13, as well as a LiDAR scanner.

Finally, what appears to be a USB-C port has replaced the Lightning connector on the bottom of the iPhone 13. We have recently seen rumors suggesting that Apple iPhone models beyond 2020 may not have any ports. It goes without saying that we are going to take this leak with a grain of salt. Mac Otakara He says this is just one of the prototypes currently in the works, so even if it really came from Apple, there is a chance it will never see the light of day. However, the prospect of a truly full-screen iPhone is sure to excite fans.

A 3D printed mockup of an alleged iPhone 13 prototype. Image source: Mac Otakara