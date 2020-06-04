"This Must End,quot;: Community Members Gather at 38th and Chicago to Remember the Life of George Floyd – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It is the place that opened the eyes of the world. A place that took injustice and made it a place for peace, for understanding, for healing.

And that's why so many gathered at 38th and Chicago to honor George Floyd during his memorial service.

"Just to understand the importance of what happened and hopefully the change that can come," said Justin Halvorson.

The Halvorsons took their children to see how all walks of life came together to remember Floyd, demand more of them, and show them love wins.

"This is the bridge we need to see, it is not only black, it is not just white, we are a people," said Kim Halvorson.

The thrill of Floyd's death is still raw to many.

"How, how does this happen in this world," said Veronica Bjork.

Bjork is with her son and husband, with the message that it could have been her son, her nephew, her brother.

"Everyone comes together to say we care, we care," added Bjork. "This has to end. Enough is enough."

Artists paint to spread their message of healing and community.

"It was not obvious enough that black lives are important to most people, so it is important that we are here every day," explained artist Bayou.

Through the words of the service, these people know Floyd better. And it is through their death that they are looking deep inside.

"People are still grieving and demanding change," said Rodney Lewis. "At this moment in history, in the universe, this is it, there is no going back now, this is it."