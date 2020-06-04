This great & # 39; corpse plant & # 39; stinky is flourishing live on the internet – BGR

A corpse plant is blooming in a greenhouse in New York City, and you can see it live right here.

Cadaver plants only flower 7-10 years after they were initially planted, making this a rare occurrence.

As the name suggests, the plant is known to smell of rotting meat.

With people still practicing social distancing and self-isolation in many places on the planet, the live broadcast has seen a huge boost in interest. At Barnard College in New York City, the Arthur Ross Greenhouse houses a very special and very smelly plant. It is a massive "corpse plant,quot; (Amorphophallus titanum) which is flourishing for the first time, and is the star of its own live broadcast.

The corpse plant is absolutely huge. How LiveScience The greenhouse was reportedly given as a gift from the Brooklyn Botanic Garden seven years ago. At the time, it only weighed a pound and was just a light bulb. Today, the colossal plant weighs over 40 pounds and is over five feet tall. If its big

Corpse plants are unique for a number of reasons, not the least of which is their incredibly strange smell. The flower the plant produces has what has been described as a "fleshy vertical column,quot; called the spadix, but you are more likely to smell the plant before you see it with your eyes. As the name suggests, the smell given off by the plant has been compared to that of rotting meat. Fans of the plant say that not everything is bad, but we will have to assume that it is a taste, er, acquired smell.

You might be wondering why a flowering plant would warrant a live broadcast. Well, planting a corpse plant in the ground does not guarantee that you will still be around to see it bloom. It can take up to a decade for the plant to reach maturity and generate a flower. When it is finally ready to bloom, it grows tall, with a leaf-covered tower that extends high above the ground. When it blooms, remove the leafy covering to reveal the "fleshy column,quot; inside.

The iconic scent of the corpse plant doesn't last long and tends to fade after a few days. Once the plant finishes blooming, a process that can take a month or more, will wilt and most of it will die out. The tuberous structure that remains underground may still flourish again, but that means waiting another long stretch.

You can watch the live stream through the YouTube window embedded above. It's not exactly action packed, but it's still quite interesting to watch, especially knowing how rare it is for every corpse plant to really bloom. Oh, and you don't have to deal with any of the stench, which is a nice bonus.

Corpse plant blooming in New York City greenhouse. Image source: Barnard College