The Who & # 39; s Roger Daltrey Shares What He Hates From Fame

According to Roger Daltrey, the lead singer of legendary rock band The Who, his fame as a performer did little for their relationships. In fact, in many cases, it only facilitated their alienation from them.

During his appearance in Good morning Great Britain Roger explained that becoming famous was not as good as everyone thinks it is. He claimed that there were many downsides to becoming a rock star, including the loss of great friendships, which only escalated during the coronavirus quarantine.

According to Roger, one of the things he doesn't like about being a "celebrity,quot; is the lack of "human contact,quot;. The star says he took him away from his closest friends and they all started treating him differently once he reached the highest levels of fame.

The 76-year-old artist said he didn't like that look very much because he didn't want to be taken away from his closest ones. During his conversation with Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, Roger explained that he never wanted to be "different,quot; from other people.

He likes to chat and be normal with others. He went on to say that he misses "human contact." Of course Daltrey has been famous for years. He discovered The Who alongside John Entwistle and Pete Townshend in the early 1960s.

They met in London, and their popularity as a group has spanned decades. Since 1964, The Who has released a whopping 12 albums, including their latest, who, which was revealed in December. In addition, the group has seen the success of some singles, among them "Substitute,quot;, "I will not cheat again,quot;, "My generation,quot; and "I cannot explain,quot;.

Daltrey was reportedly in Good morning great britain to talk about his work for the philanthropic organization, Teenage Cancer Trust, which raised money for people with cancer.

Ad

Roger has been the lead singer for The Who since the band's inception. They consisted of Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, Keith Moon, and John Entwistle. Her song, "You Won't Be Fooled Again," has been featured on many movie soundtracks.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0