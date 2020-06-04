The SkinStore has just discounted Japan's Number One Selling Sheet Mask Sets

32 Lululun sheet masks The | $ 19 | SkinStore

Lululun's five variety packs facial masks are now on sale at SkinStore. ANDyou can save $ 6 at best-selling foil mask company in Japan, that's a 24% discount. Lululun's goal is to make products that are simple and effective. By doing this, they were able to cut unnecessary costs and create affordable lines for your customers.

There is something for a variety of skin problems in these outfits. Precious red It is for mature skin. It is a rice trio formula that will hydrate, soften the skin and minimize fine lines. the Blue set It is for dry skin with three times the lipid of other masks. Blue sheets provide lasting moisture, 130 times longer than its competitors. For dull skin, the White set it's all yours. It has plenty of vitamin C to brighten and correct discoloration. the Pink set aims to refresh the skin making it smoother and plump. AND Precious white returns older skin to a younger version and fights redness with four vitamin and anti-inflammatory components.

