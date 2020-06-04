The other three police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd have been charged.

The other three former police officers who were involved in the murder of the unarmed black man, George Floyd, have now been charged.

Thomas Lane, 37, J. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34, now face two charges of aiding and abetting former officer Derek Chauvin.

Chavin's charge of third-degree murder was also elevated to second-degree murder.

The news was announced by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday.

