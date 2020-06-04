The other three police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd have been charged.

The other three former police officers who were involved in the murder of the unarmed black man, George Floyd, have now been charged.

Thomas Lane, 37, J. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34, now face two charges of aiding and abetting former officer Derek Chauvin.

Chavin's charge of third-degree murder was also elevated to second-degree murder.

The news was announced by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday.

"I think the evidence available to us now supports the strongest second-degree murder charge," Ellison said. "I firmly believe that these developments are of interest to justice, Mr. Floyd, our community and the state."

"These officers are complicit in their silence, but we now know from their body camera audio that they are also complicit because they did not act when they knew they had no pulse," Benjamin Crump, a lawyer representing the Floyd family, said after the news. . "The system needed to be listening to George Floyd."