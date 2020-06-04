The Nuggets have to defend their cause, hoping to be in Orlando for "long haul,quot; – Up News Info

The NBA Board of Governors has approved a 22-team format to restart the league season tentatively for July 31 at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, the league announced Thursday.

The Nuggets are thankful that the wait is over.

"We are excited that there is a real plan for the resumption of the game," Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly told Up News Info by phone. "We fully support (Commissioner) Adam (Silver) and the league office. I think our guys are looking forward to going back."

The format requires each team to play eight "qualifying games," as the NBA has called them, to determine playoff spots in addition to a possible seed 8 play-in tournament at both conferences. It would follow a traditional playoff format. The NBA did not specify how the league would determine each team's remaining games, except to say that the games would be "selected from their remaining regular-season matchups."

The Nuggets were No. 3 seed at 43-22 when the league stopped on March 11, and when the momentum built up before Thursday's vote, Connelly had expressed cautious optimism about what his team could do in Orlando. .

"We want to be certainly respectful of the process, the competition," he said. "We haven't made tons, but we also have to be our own biggest fans. We have to believe that we will go there to be there in the long term and we hope to come back with a championship."

His best hope for that revolves around Nikola Jokic, who posted historic numbers in his playoff debut last season. According to Connelly, Jokic has not taken free time for granted.

"Nikola looks amazing," said Connelly. "He's in fantastic shape. Not only Nikola, a lot of our guys have taken this whole process very seriously. And I give them and our performance and strength and conditioning staff a lot of credit for keeping these guys locked up, but I've never seen him in better shape. "

The vote marks "the formal first step among many required to resume the season," the league said in a statement. It is also finalizing a formal plan to restart with the National Association of Basketball Players. Part of the discussion with the NBPA focuses on the implementation of a rigorous testing program to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes a "regular testing protocol and strict security practices."

Silver has not responded to what might happen if, for example, three players on the same team test positive. He is scheduled to hold a virtual press conference next week with the media.

The Associated Press, according to a source given anonymity because details of the ongoing talks have not been publicly released, said the National Association of Basketball Players and the NBA continue to work on a "long,quot; medical protocol document. Details of that document will be shared with teams once those discussions are complete, the source said.

The NBA said the Finals would end no later than October 12. He also announced that the raffle draw would be tentatively scheduled for August 25 and that the raffle itself would be on October 15. Finally, the league announced that the next season "will likely,quot; begin on December 1, meaning a low season of just over a month and a half for Finals participants.

Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston and reigning NBA champion Toronto had already secured the playoffs. Now, with just eight games remaining for each team, it means eight other clubs – Miami, Indiana, Philadelphia, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver, Utah, Oklahoma City, and Houston – have postseason positions secured, and Dallas has practically one as well. .

That leaves nine teams competing for the remaining three playoff spots. In the east, Brooklyn, Orlando and Washington are in the race for two places. In the west, Memphis, Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix will vie for a spot.

If the gap between eighth and ninth place in either conference is four games or less when the shortened regular season ends, those teams will come face to face for the No. 8 spot. The team in ninth place would have they go 2-0 in a two game series to win the spot; otherwise, seed number 8 would advance to the postseason.

Associated Press contributed to this report.