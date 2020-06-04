The movie "Up" rises to the best TV ratings on Wednesday ‘S.H.I.E.L.D & # 39; Dive Agents – Up News Info

Pixar's ABC Presentation "The Wonderful World of Disney" Above it won primetime streaming Wednesday with a 0.7 rating for the 18-49 adult demographic and 3.36 million viewers. That's a two-tenths increase from last week's presentation of Thor: The Dark World, and led to a new episode of Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.3, 1.56M), which was out of last week's season premiere.

On CBS, the night started with the night Game On! (0.6, 3.80M), which held steady with last week's release. Encores of Seal team and SMASH. Following.

Fox issued a repeat of Kitchen master followed by a new episode of Definitive label (0.6, 1.86M), which was on par with last week.

The 100 (0.2, 728,000) held steady on the CW, followed by a repeat of Bulletproof.

NBC broadcast replays of their Chicago trio.