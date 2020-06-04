Home Local News The Minneapolis City Council will hold an emergency meeting on the future...

The Minneapolis City Council will hold an emergency meeting on the future of the Police Department – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis City Council is holding an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss the future of the city's police department.

The council will receive an update on the Minnesota Department of Civil Rights investigation into MPD and vote on a court order demanding immediate changes.

Council President Lisa Bender and member Jeremiah Ellison tweeted Thursday that they plan to dismantle the police department.

The city's school district, the University of Minnesota and other agencies, organizations and businesses have severed ties with the department in the past 10 days since George Floyd, 46, died while being arrested by four now-former officers. They all face criminal charges and they are all in custody.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©