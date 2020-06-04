The lights shine at Dodger Stadium for 8 minutes, 46 seconds in a silent tribute to George Floyd – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Dodger Stadium joined Angelenos on Wednesday night to draw attention to the death of George Floyd after days of protests against police brutality.

Starting at 9 p.m., the stadium lit up for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a police officer was kneeling on Floyd's neck while he was arrested on May 25, shortly before his death.

On the streets, others threw flashlights into the sky for the same amount of time in honor of Floyd's memory and part of the demands for justice in cases of African Americans who have been killed by the police.

The tribute was organized by Coming to the Table, an organization focused on healing from racial trauma.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shared a message calling for unity and justice in a Tweet earlier this week, saying: “As we join Jackie Robinson in overcoming the barrier of racism, we all support all Americans who will no longer tolerate evil. of racism. and social injustice in our society. We must continue to be dedicated to the search for freedom, equality and justice for all. ”

