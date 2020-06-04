The label's CEO Carl Crawford, who used to represent Megan Thee Stallion, was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

Carl Crawford, CEO of 1501 Entertainment, who previously worked with artists like Megan Thee Stallion, was charged with domestic violence earlier this week. Hot New Hip Hop says Carl fans know he first rose to fame in Major League Baseball before turning to the music industry.

There is no doubt that Mr. Crawford has been extremely successful in his career, however, he has not always been so fortunate. For example, TMZ reported today that the former MLBer was charged with assault in Texas.

Police were called to Crawford for "assault family / household members who prevent breathing / circulating," which is the authorities' code for suffocation. According to the aforementioned outlet, Crawford and his girlfriend recently separated on May 8, however, they recently reunited to hopefully reconcile.

While exactly what happened is unclear, reports say it led to the former baseball player pulling out a gun. He reportedly unloaded the firearm and grabbed it by the neck. The woman in the case says Crawford was enraged by a new man she began to see.

She threatened to hurt him and also sent him several terrifying text messages. Crawford has certainly encountered difficult times before. Last month, a woman and child drowned in their pool, and after news of her death, she wrote a statement declaring that her "heart (was) heavy."

Also, Megan Thee Stallion has been fighting Carl Crawford and her company in a court of law. She says they took advantage of her. Carl attempted to resolve the lawsuit through private arbitration, but the judge rejected the request.

He says Megan gave up her right to settle legal disputes in a court of law when she first signed a recording contract with them. Megan's attorneys responded that the wording of the contract was so vague that it could not even be carried out.

The dispute will go to public trial after the judge agreed with the claims of Megan and her lawyer.



