‘The Innocence Files’ exposes injustice in the criminal justice system – Up News Info

The death of George Floyd below the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis has sparked national reflection on systemic racism in the United States. While the focus since Floyd's murder has been on surveillance, the Netflix documentary series The files of innocence it expands the lens to interrogate prejudice and misconduct in the criminal justice system as a whole, encompassing the police, prosecutors, trials and evidence, and mass incarceration.

The Emmy-contending series, which features episodes directed by Oscar winners Alex Gibney and Roger Ross Williams, and Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Liz Garbus, grew out of the work of the Innocence Project, a nonprofit organization with the mission of "releasing the amazing number". of innocent people who remain incarcerated, and to bring reform to the system responsible for their unjust imprisonment. "

"The goal (of the series), as far as I was concerned, was to honor Project Innocence and what they have done and what they continue to do," Gibney tells Up News Info, explaining his motivation to join. “One of the things I learned from doing this series, which was so great, was how their work has made them understand fundamental flaws in our justice system that we have to correct. So, for all those reasons, I thought, "Great, I'm in it."

Gibney directed Episode 7 of The files of innocence, examining the case of Chester Hollman III, a young African American man accused in the 1991 murder of an exchange student in Philadelphia. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison on the basis of a police investigation and prosecution riddled with irregularities.

For example, detectives forced two witnesses to point to Hollman, threatening them with jail if they did not do so, despite a series of witnesses who said that Hollman was not the responsible man. Detectives (one of whom allegedly punched Hollman in the face during interrogation) also made him sign a statement that they had secretly manipulated to add an incriminating comment.

"They actually write some extra stuff that they don't show him," says Gibney, "but (Hollman) signs."

The episode shows how the chief prosecutor suppressed exculpatory evidence, including a police interview with an unrelated woman with Hollman who appeared to be involved in the crime. That unethical district assistant, ironically, was also African American.

"A black prosecutor," says Gibney, "who was routinely introduced as the prosecutor of choice for black defendants, so no one could say there was prejudice in the system. He was the most cruelly cynical type of M.O."

Gibney says there is a structural problem related to the way criminal trials are conducted.

"It is dominated by a sense of competition (between prosecution and defense) that often values ​​winning and losing for the pursuit of truth," he observes. “Much in the system has become a win, particularly for the prosecution. It is as if you could win, it is a badge of honor. They promote you. You do better, and better, and better. And then you start taking shortcuts. "

Hollman spent more than 25 years behind bars, his appeals were repeatedly denied. The two witnesses against him retracted, but that left the appeal judges unmoved.

"The judicial system is weak. They don't want to go back and take the trouble to find out who committed the crime because they have someone they can charge and who is already in prison," says Gibney. "They even have a term for it, which is & # 39; testilying & # 39 ;, instead of testifying. If you can get someone to & # 39; testify & # 39; on the stand, then you're free at home, because the judge doesn't he will be inclined to listen to the retractions because that means unraveling everything. That is a nuisance. "

The files of innocence examines other problematic questions in the criminal justice system, such as what constitutes reliable evidence. Episode 1, directed by Roger Ross Williams, addresses the case of an African-American man wrongfully convicted of murder in the death of a three-year-old boy, after an impression taken of his teeth that allegedly matched the bite marks on the victim . The case underscores "the deficiencies in the evidence for comparing bite marks," says the Innocence Project laconically. Gibney is more pointy, calling the evidence for the bite mark "junk science."

Episode 6, directed by Liz Garbus, focuses on the case of Thomas Haynesworth, an African American teenager arrested in Richmond, Virginia in 1984 for the rapes of several white women. Key evidence against him: positive victim identifications. But, as the episode reveals, eyewitness identifications are not as reliable as many people think.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about eyewitness memory is that when an event is extremely stressful or traumatic, an individual is much more likely to be accurate in their memory and in their subsequent identifications," observes the identification expert. Witness Jennifer Dysart in the episode. "But research suggests they are more likely to make mistakes."

Haynesworth spent 27 years in prison before being released by a sophisticated analysis of DNA evidence, techniques not available when he was first tried.

"Misidentifications of eyewitnesses contributed to approximately 71% of the more than 360 unfair convictions in the United States overturned by post-conviction DNA testing," the Innocence Project notes on its website. "Cross identifications," where witnesses are asked to identify someone of a different race, are particularly suspicious.

"The bias of the race itself suggests that" witnesses are more accurate in recognizing authors of the same race than those of another race, "according to a report by the Michigan Journal of Race and Law." The dominant scientific community has accepted self-bias as a fact. "

Not all cases explored in The files of innocence It involves unfairly convicted African-American people or willful misconduct by the police or prosecutors. But of all the DNA exonerations cited by the Innocence Project, 61% involved African Americans incarcerated for crimes they did not commit. This is what speaks of a systemic problem.

"It is easier for prosecutors to obtain convictions and to maintain those convictions when the accused are poor and black," says Gibney. "I mean, it's a portrait of the system and the system at its core, it's about race."

With mass incarceration, which disproportionately affects African Americans, one must ask how many people in prison are innocent of the crimes for which they were convicted.

"The prison system in the United States is the monument to racism, because it is where you see the fundamental inequality that is reflected in the legacy of the slavery manifesto," argues Gibney. "The percentages (of African American incarceration) are too high for anything else to explain, except racism."