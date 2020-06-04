The Franchisee Company CEO Taco Bell, Wendy & # 39; s and Pizza Hut donated over $ 400K to Trump's re-election campaign

Roommates canceled the culture once reports surfaced that some fast food restaurants donated to the Donald Trump campaign. #WendysIsOverParty was also trending on Twitter, as CEO of his franchise, Muy! The companies reportedly donated a lot of money to the cause.

According to Fox Business, James Bodenstedt, CEO of MUY! The companies have donated $ 440,000 to the Trump re-election campaign since January 2019, including $ 200.00 to the Trump Victory fund in March.

Very! Companies is the franchisee for Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Wendy’s, and although Bodenstedt donated his coins, it seems that the reaction is out of line. A franchisee is simply a company that is granted a license to do business under the trademark or business model of another company. Many users turned to Twitter to express their outrage with fast food brands, even though the companies did not participate in the donations.

Many companies, including Wendy's, took to Twitter to fend off reports claiming to have directly given money to Donnie's re-election campaign.

Our voice would be nothing without black culture. Right now, many people are suffering from blatant racism against blacks. Their voices need to be heard. Period. #BlackLivesMatter – Wendy & # 39; s (@Wendys) June 3, 2020

In a series of tweets, Wendy & # 39; s explains that the company is dedicated to the Black Lives Matter cause and is donating $ 500,000 to support the black community through the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The account also says that the company's Twitter account will be used as a platform for everything related to "amplifying black voices."

Most importantly, the company says they did NOT donate a penny to the Donald Trump campaign, and that they have never invested money in any presidential campaign.

Would you be willing to talk about the allegations that your company is supporting Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign? – Oragala (@Orealgala) June 3, 2020

We have never contributed and we will never contribute to a presidential campaign. For the record, our CEO has always maintained that same energy as well. Acts. – Wendy & # 39; s (@Wendys) June 3, 2020

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!