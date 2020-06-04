The extraordinary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dies

A brilliant storyteller who transformed narratives about middle-class families, love, and relationships to perfection for the big screen, Basu Chatterjee's name has several accolades. The filmmaker is known for his directing projects like Choti Si Baat, Swami, Rajnigandha and many more. He has also written famous works such as Kamla Ki Maut, Chitchor and Sara Akash.

Suffering from an age-related illness, the legendary filmmaker last breathed today at 93. Breaking the news of his sad death, the president of the Association of Film and Television Directors of India, Ashoke Pandit, tweeted: “I am very sad to inform you about the whole death. from legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji. Their last rites will be performed today at the cremation of Santacruz at 2 in the afternoon. It is a great loss for the industry. I will miss you sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee ".

We keep this icon in our prayers.