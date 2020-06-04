The drug Trump says he took for the coronavirus doesn't actually prevent infection – BGR

Trump's favorite hydroxychloroquine-zinc combo for treating the new coronavirus disease cannot prevent infection.

A new study indicates that patients who took hydroxychloroquine after being exposed to COVID-19 had the same chance of becoming infected as patients who took a placebo medication. Adding zinc didn't help either.

Hydroxychloroquine prescriptions skyrocketed in March following Trump's positive comments about possible coronavirus treatment.

What should have been just another promising drug tested in therapies for the new coronavirus has become a huge controversy. From the moment he heard about hydroxychloroquine, Trump began promoting it as a possible miracle cure for COVID-19. The president's comments convinced some people to look up the drug in pharmacies, and one study showed that prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine increased dramatically during March.

The drug is used to fight malaria and is useful in treating lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. But some people thought it would cure COVID-19. After refraining from naming the drug in his daily reports, Trump surprised reporters when he revealed that he was taking hydroxychloroquine after several White House officials tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, the president has said he would be willing to take hydroxychloroquine again.

A new hydroxychloroquine study now says that hydroxychloroquine cannot prevent coronavirus infection, and that it was as effective as a placebo when it came to blocking the virus.

Researchers from the University of Minnesota published their findings in New England Journal of Medicine.

“We were disappointed. We would have liked this to work, "said study leader Dr. David Boulware CBS News. "But our goal was to answer the question and do a high-quality study."

The study looked at 821 people in the US. USA And Canada who live with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or at high risk of contracting it due to their work. Patients were randomly assigned to hydroxychloroquine or nutritional folate, and took the medication for five days, beginning on the fourth day after exposure. The patients had no idea what course of treatment they were taking, and neither did the researchers.

After 14 days, 12% of hydroxychloroquine patients developed symptoms of COVID-19 compared to 14% in the placebo group. The difference is so small that it has no statistical relevance.

"It basically has no effect. It doesn't prevent infection," Boulware said. Even if it offers some advantage, "we'd like a much greater effect,quot; to justify use and exposure to the drug. About 40% of people in the study they developed mild side effects, mainly stomach problems.

The results were similar for a subgroup that took zinc or vitamin C. The Trump regimen included hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D, and zinc, and was said to be on a two-week course.

The study had some notable limitations, including the fact that the researchers recruited volunteers via the Internet and were unable to test them for COVID-19. The patients were diagnosed mainly by symptoms. Furthermore, the doctors were unable to monitor the subjects or ensure that they took the medications as directed.

Other studies could yield different results that could support the idea that hydroxychloroquine is effective in blocking the virus. But this research "takes the,quot; home run "off the table," according to Cleveland Clinic lung specialist Dr. Dan Culver. Others agree that hydroxychloroquine has minimal benefits at best. Additionally, the study included younger patients. Given the results, trying to prevent COVID-19 in older patients with hydroxychloroquine could be more dangerous.

Dr. Myron Cohen of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said the study results "are more provocative than definitive," and that the drug can prevent the disease if taken earlier. More research, of course, is necessary.

Boulware and his team have studied hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 therapy, and a different study on that topic will soon come to light.

A large observational study said a few days ago that the use of hydroxychloroquine in patients with COVID-19 was associated with an increased risk of death. The World Health Organization (WHO), France and other countries in Europe decided to suspend hydroxychloroquine trials as a result. Since then, other researchers have expressed concern about the findings and the data that fueled them. The WHO decided to continue the experiments after reviewing the safety information.

Workers bring coronavirus patient to Brooklyn hospital Image source: Braulio Jatar / SOPA Images / Shutterstock