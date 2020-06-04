The director of & # 39; Glee & # 39; He claims that Lea Michele never mistreated him amid racist accusations

WENN

Iqbal Theba, who played director Figgins on the FOX series, comes to the defense of his former co-star and says it is "wonderful" that he apologizes for being rude to his co-stars.

Ex "Joy"star Igbal Theba is weighing on co-star read MicheleHer behavior on the set of the television show, insisting that she never mistreated him.

The actress's former co-stars are beginning to take sides over allegations suggesting Lea was a nightmare to work with the following claims made by Samantha Ware weekend. On Wednesday June 3, 2020, Heather Morris he pointed at Lea, revealing that it was "very unpleasant" to work with her, while Dean Geyer, who played Brody Weston, the boyfriend of actress Rachel Berry's character, insisted it was a "pleasure" to work with her. And now Theba, who played director Figgins on "Glee" from 2009 to 2015, insists she never "mistreated" him.

"A lot of people assume that @Lea Michele mistreated me," he tweeted. "Let me clearly say that I was never mistreated by her. And if some of the actors were mistreated, then she apologized for that, which is wonderful."

Theba, who was born in Pakistan, also urged those who attack Michele to be careful with their language, as many call her a racist for her alleged mistreatment of Ware, an African American.

"Being called a racist is too heavy and unfair a burden for most of us, especially in these difficult times," adds the 56-year-old. "So be compassionate, careful, and responsible before accusing someone of this horrible thing called racism. I love each and every one of my cast mates from our great show @OfficialGLEEtv. Be safe and be well. Much love."