The Crown: Who was Princess Alice and did a media interview really change her public perceptions?

The crown She has been nominated for a series of TV Bafta Awards, including Best Drama Series, Supporting Actress and Actor for Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Josh O & # 39; Connor as a Young Prince of Wales.
After the third series of the Netflix show, attention turned to a lesser-known member of the monarchy: Princess Alice.
The show is known to have stepped on a fine between reality and fantasy and "Bubbikins "- The fourth episode of the third season: raises many questions about the real life of this enigmatic woman.
Princess Alice's turbulent life saw her serving as a military nurse during World War I, becoming a nun, living in exile twice and struggling with her mental health.
Who was Princess Alice?
Prince Philip's semi-separated mother was born congenitally deaf at Windsor Castle in 1885 and raised as an English princess.
After marrying Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark in 1903, she became Princess Andrew of Greece and Denmark and resided in Greece.
Queen Victoria's great-granddaughter fled Greece in 1922 after her husband was court-martialled by the new military government.
Settling in Paris with her family, Princess Alice did charity work with Greek refugees, before converting to the Greek Orthodox Church in 1928.
Around this time, Alice became deeply religious and began to act strangely, even making claims that she had received divine messages.
After suffering a nervous breakdown in 1930, she was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and committed to a mental institution against her will.
Sigmund Freud was asked about the princesses' mental health, and concluded that their delusions were the result of "sexual frustration". He recommended x-rays of his ovaries to kill his libido.
In "Bubbikins " The princess refers to the pioneering psychologist, saying: “He was not a kind man. I was there for just over two years and managed to escape. "
After escaping from the asylum, the princess led a nomadic and monastic existence, ceasing to have contact with her family for years.
During World War II, he worked for the Red Cross and organized food and shelter for orphaned and lost children.
After the Nazi invasion of Greece, the princess risked her life by hiding a Jewish family in her home.
Finally he returned to the United Kingdom in 1947 for the wedding of his son, Prince Felipe, with Princess Isabel. After this, he returned to Greece where he established an order of Greek Orthodox nuns.
Political turmoil in Greece led her to flee her home and move to Buckingham Palace to live with the Queen and her son until her death in 1969.
Was she really interviewed by a guardian journalist like The crown suggest?
The crown have to guardian The journalist named John Armstrong was offered an interview with Princess Anne after her documentary review, which was not complimentary.
In the show, Princess Anne manages to trick Armstrong into talking to Princess Alice.
After learning of her altruistic work and unorthodox journey, Armstrong is duly captivated by lesser-known royalty, writing a flattering profile that changes her perception.
However, in reality, such an interview never happened, and Princess Alice was not revered to the extent The crown it implies. On the contrary, she was largely forgotten.
Hugo Vicker's biography, Alice: Princess Andrew of GreeceHe said, "At the end of her life, the general public barely remembered that she was alive and largely did not know that she was at Buckingham Palace, according to Don.
His obituary was reported to have appeared in the newspapers, but not on the scale of the piece shown in The crown.
In 1994 she was named Righteous Among the Nations for her actions during the Holocaust, and in 2010 the British government called her a Holocaust Hero.