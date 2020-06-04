The creator of & # 39; Peaky Blinders & # 39; remember how Jason Statham lost the starring role to Cillian Murphy

Instagram

In a new interview, Steven Knight admits that he initially noticed that the star of & # 39; Mechanic: Resurrection & # 39; He will lead the cast as Birmingham's brutal crime boss Tommy Shelby.

"Peaky Blinders"Creator Steven Knight had his sights set on Jason Statham to lead the cast of their hit series before Cillian Murphy forced him to reconsider.

The writer and director met both actors in Los Angeles and walked away from the meetings convinced that Statham was the man to play the brutal Birmingham, England crime boss Tommy Shelby.

He tells Esquire, "One of the reasons was because physically, in the room, Jason is Jason."

But Murphy helped change his mind with a text that simply said, "Remember, I'm an actor."

"Cillian, when you meet him, he's obviously not Tommy, but I was stupid enough not to understand that," adds Knight. "He can transform. If you meet him on the street, he is a totally different human being."

Production on the sixth season of "Peaky Blinders" was slated to begin when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the UK film industry.