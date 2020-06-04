The CHSAA task force classifies soccer as "higher risk,quot; in exchange for playing, casting doubt on the start of the fall.

Those looking forward to soccer in high school this fall shouldn't have much hope.

That's the most notable conclusion of the preliminary plan released by the CHSAA Resocialization Task Force on Wednesday, which outlines initial details about a return to play after the coronavirus pandemic eliminated basketball championships and the spring sports season. .

The working group separated the association's 29 sports into three categories: lower risk, moderate risk, and higher risk, with the recommendation that the state begin to explore the beginning of lower-risk sports (golf, tennis, skiing, swimming , unified bowling, margin). joy) when school starts this fall.

Therefore, the CHSAA normal sports calendar could be completely phased out this year, especially in the case of moderate-risk sports (cross-country, field hockey, gymnastics, softball, soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, baseball, athletics) and more. – risk sports (soccer, joy / dance, basketball, hockey and wrestling).

At this point, the task force felt that the state is not ready to move forward with sports in any of those categories, although the situation is obviously fluid and CHSAA expects to play those respective seasons sometime during the 2020-21 academic year. The categorization of sports was based on the NFHS guidelines for reopening activities and sports in high school.

In the case of soccer, which has already eliminated part of its preseason, it is possible that the lights of Friday night will be in the spring of 2021. It is also possible to play basketball, against the potential of a second consecutive year without champions state. in the spring too. And as Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green has recently acknowledged, "nothing is off the table,quot; in terms of competitions that are played without fans.

By next spring, perhaps the pandemic will subside enough to the point where athletics are the highest risk, which the NFHS defines as sports that "involve close and sustained contact between participants, the lack of significant protective barriers and a high probability of respiratory particles being transmitted between participants "- can resume. Until then, it is time to wait and see CHSAA and the preparatory soccer season, which is still scheduled to start on August 27.

Blanford-Green, as well as the association's leadership overall, is feeling the vitriol of outspoken parents who want a decision about high school athletics to return as normal in August. Beginning June 1, CHSAA lifted its moratorium on in-person conditioning sessions between coaches and student athletes; During the summer, athletic training decisions are made at the district level.

Blanford-Green, in a heavily redacted column on CHSAANow on Thursday, addresses that criticism head-on.

"You can trust that my decisions are not motivated by politics, fear, or threats of liability or legal action," Blanford-Green wrote. “They are not motivated by money either. We have lost tremendously during this pandemic, with no state basketball championships, spring championships, and no refund of membership fees.

“We are dedicated and committed to resuming athletics and activities in the 2020-2021 school year in a responsible manner: within the proposed state educational models, all views of health data, state and county guidelines, views , including parents, coaches, educators, and in communication with other state associations across the country. "

The commissioner added that CHSAA would make future decisions on a return to the game "closer to the vest,quot; and assured that the association is "moving with the intention of resuming completely."