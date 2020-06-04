The chief editor of varieties, Claudia Eller, will take two months of administrative leave after the outbreak of social networks – Up News Info

BREAK: Claudia Eller, editor-in-chief of our sister publication Variety, will take an administrative leave of two months after making a social media outburst at a heated moment.

This came after Eller wrote an article regretting that Variety did not have enough diversity on its staff, and promised to work to turn things around. She was challenged on social media and responded to a former African-American employee of a business rival and called her "bitter." That led to a continuous heated exchange. After a meeting between Eller, PMC, and Variety staff, who took offense back and forth, it was mutually decided that it would be better to take time to consider their actions.

While Eller does that, Cynthia Littleton will step in as acting editor. Littleton had been co-editor-in-chief alongside Eller and Andrew Wallenstein, before moving away from that role several years ago to focus on business reporting.

I have known, admired and competed against Eller for most of the 30 years, and I can say with certainty that his response reflected his intensity towards a journalist who had been in a competitive publication. This has been an incredibly volatile year for everyone, and it's a shame that she has let her emotions take over her.