Steve Priest, the bassist who co-founded British group Sweet which had hits like "Ballroom Blitz," "Fox on the Run" and "Love Is Like Oxygen," died today, his bandmates said without providing details. He was 72 years old.

Priest had been living in the Los Angeles area for several years, and his band played often at local venues, including the Canyon clubs in Agoura Hills and Santa Clarita.

Riding the wave of glam rock alongside characters like David Bowie, Queen and T. Rex, Sweet exploded in England with a series of 10 UK singles in the early 1970s. The crowd scored big hits with "Co -Co "," Wig Wam Bam ", the blockbuster" Blockbuster "," Hellraiser "and" Little Willy ", the latter would become the first hit of the quartet in the United States, reaching number 3 in early 1973 .

With Priest on bass, singer Andy Connolly, guitarist Andy Scott, and drummer Mick Tucker, Sweet continued to rack up hits in Britain and appeared on such popular television shows as Top of the Pops and Supersonic. His 1974 third LP Desolation Boulevard it featured "Ballroom Blitz" and "Fox on the Run," both of which peaked at number 2 in the UK, among the top five hits for the group that would top second.

The American version of Desolation Boulevard It was released in 1975 and had a different track list, adding some songs from the band's 1973 album. Sweet Fanny Adams. "Bombing in the hall" – featuring the familiar "Are you ready, Steve?" The introduction of that named priest and "Fox on the Run" peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 that summer.

"Ballroom Blitz" would be covered by characters like Krokus, the Damned, and Tia Carrere, who played his version in the hit 1992 movie Wayne's world.

Sweet would go on to have some more successful intercontinental singles, including "Action" (1976) and "Love Is Like Oxygen" (1978) before breaking up in the late 1970s when Connolly went on a solo career. He died in 1997 and Tucker died in 2002. Scott formed his own version of Sweet and continues his tour outside of the United States.

Priest reformed Sweet with a new lineup in 2008 and had been on tour since then, with the bassist performing sitting for the past few years and adding a few vocals.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years Maureen O’Connor, a longtime publicist for Rogers & Cowan; daughters Danielle and Maggie; daughter Lisa; and three grandchildren.