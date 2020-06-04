The Aberfan, Harold Wilson disaster and other real-life events.

Netflix The crown He leads the way at this year's TV Bafta Awards, with nominations for Best Drama Series, supporting Helena Bonham Carter's actress and actor as Princess Margaret and Josh O & # 39; Connor as a young Prince of Wales.
The third season also starred in Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, succeeding Golden Globe winner Claire Foy, who played the monarch from 1947 to 1964, however, she did not receive a nomination.
The latest series followed the monarch as she and other members of the royal family navigated various historical events, including the death of Sir Winston Churchill and the Apollo 11 moon landing, before ending in 1977, the year Prince Charles made first-time acquaintance of Lady Diana Spencer.
Here are the real life events represented in the new season of The crown:
Harold Wilson's Election as Prime Minister
Labor politician Harold Wilson served as prime minister for two terms, the first from 1964 to 1970 and the second from 1974 to 1976.
In 1947, Wilson, 31, was appointed Britain's youngest cabinet minister in 165 years.
Bafta-winning actor Jason Watkins, who plays the former prime minister in The crownHe said he "watched a lot of YouTube and a lot of documentaries" about his character to portray him as accurately as possible.
As prime minister, Wilson oversaw the implementation of the Murder (Abolition of the Death Penalty) Act of 1965, which abolished the death penalty for murder in Britain, and the Sexual Offenses Act of 1967, which decriminalized homosexual acts privately between two men. the age of 21.
Colman recently stated his belief that the Queen is "left-handed," in part because of the monarch's friendship with Wilson.
Art consultant Anthony Blunt's presentation as a Soviet spy
Anthony Blunt, a British art historian, was appointed surveyor of the king's images in 1945 by King George VI, and later became a surveyor of the queen's images under the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
In 1956, Blunt received royal recognition for his esteemed work, being appointed Knight Commander of the Victorian Order.
Despite his public profile as an art historian within the Queen's inner circle, Blunt was acting as a Soviet spy, a fact that did not come to light until his secret confession to MI5 in 1964.
Following his confession, the British government stated that it would keep Blunt's espionage activities secret for 15 years and was granted immunity from prosecution.
Her work as a spy was made public in 1979 during a speech by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the House of Commons.
The Aberfan disaster
At 9:15 a.m. on October 21, 1966, a catastrophe struck the town of Aberfan in South Wales when a coal mine collapsed after a heavy rain.
The collapse of the point caused a landslide, destroyed a school and other buildings, and killed 144 people, of whom 116 were children.
It took a week to recover all the bodies of the deceased from the remains.
On October 29, 1966, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited the village to pay their respects to those who perished.
Apollo 11 moon landing
This year is half a century since Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planted their feet on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 mission, a historic event that took place during the space race between Cold War rivals, the United States and the Soviet Union.
Before the mission, the Queen wrote a message to leave on the moon that said: “On behalf of the British people, I salute the skills and courage that have brought man to the moon. May this effort increase the knowledge and well-being of humanity. "
After the space exit, Armstrong, Aldrin, and command module pilot Michael Collins met the monarch at Buckingham Palace.
Actor Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip in the third season of The crownrecently said Radio times how the drama would portray the duke as "very absorbed in the heroism of these men compared to what he may not have done with his own life."
The investiture of the Prince of Wales
In 1969, at the age of 20, Prince Charles participated in his formal investiture as Prince of Wales.
Royalty previously received the titles of the Prince of Wales and Chester Land when he was nine years old.
The investiture ceremony, which took place on July 1, 1969 at Caernarfon Castle in north-west Wales, was televised and 4,000 people attended.
Prince Charles was invested by his mother, the Queen, who awarded him five insignia: a sword, a crown, a ring, a goldenrod, and a cloak.
During the process, Prince Wales took the oath: "I, Charles, Prince of Wales, become his lord of life and of members and of earthly worship, faith and truth that I will lead him to live and die against all kinds of people .. "
The decolonization of countries in Africa and the Caribbean of the British Empire
The third season of The crown represents the decolonization of some countries in Africa and the Caribbean of the British Empire.
The events shown on the television show were preceded by the Mau Mau Rebellion, which occurred in Kenya in 1952 in protest at British settlers, historical outlines of the United Kingdom.
Four years later, the northeast African country, Sudan, became independent from the British Empire, followed by Ghana in 1957.
Countries under British colonial rule in Africa continued to declare their independence until 1966, except Namibia, which achieved independence in 1990.
In the Caribbean, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago became independent from the British Empire in 1962, with Barbados achieving independence in 1966, and the rest of the Eastern Caribbean islands followed suit in the 1970s and 1980s.
The death of Sir Winston Churchill
In 1965 Sir Winston Churchill passed away at the age of 90, with a state funeral for the wartime prime minister.
After his death, Churchill's body remained in state for three days at Westminster Hall, before his funeral at St Paul's Cathedral.
A funeral procession was held for the politician, which consisted of around 2,500 soldiers and members of the public.
While it is customary for the Queen not to attend funerals, she did so on the occasion of Churchill's death.
Princess Margaret's relationship with Roddy Llewellyn and the divorce from Antony Armstrong-Jones
Having previously documented Princess Margaret's relationships with Peter Townsend and Antony Armstrong-Jones, the third season of The crown He brings a third suitor into the fold: Roddy LLewellyn, a baronet and gardener with whom he had an eight-year relationship.
Princess Margaret and Llewellyn first met in 1973, when they performed in Scotland, according to the BBC.
A photograph of the couple on vacation on the island of Mustique, in the Caribbean, generated controversy when it was published by a tabloid in 1976.
Not only was royalty still married to Antony Armstrong-Jones at the time, but there was also a 17-year age difference between her and young Llewellyn.
The divorce of Princess Margaret from Armstrong-Jones in 1978 marked the first time that a member of the royal family had been divorced since Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon in the 16th century.
Prince Charles' first meeting with Camilla Shand
The new season of The crown documents the introduction of an important woman in the life of Prince Charles: his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, played by Emerald Fennell.
Prince Charles met Camilla, then Camilla Shand, at a polo match in 1970.
While the couple was romantically involved, when Charles left for the Caribbean to serve with the Royal Navy for eight months, Camilla became engaged to Andrew Parker Bowles.
She and Prince Charles remained close friends, and royalty was even named the godfather to their son, Tom, who was born in December 1974.
The fourth season of the show, which is currently in production, will depict Prince Charles's reunion and marriage to the late Lady Diana Spencer and how his relationship with Camilla affected their union.
To take a look at all the most exquisite costumes exhibited in The crown, Click here.