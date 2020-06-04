The Aberfan, Harold Wilson disaster and other real-life events.

Netflix The crown He leads the way at this year's TV Bafta Awards, with nominations for Best Drama Series, supporting Helena Bonham Carter's actress and actor as Princess Margaret and Josh O & # 39; Connor as a young Prince of Wales.

The third season also starred in Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, succeeding Golden Globe winner Claire Foy, who played the monarch from 1947 to 1964, however, she did not receive a nomination.

The latest series followed the monarch as she and other members of the royal family navigated various historical events, including the death of Sir Winston Churchill and the Apollo 11 moon landing, before ending in 1977, the year Prince Charles made first-time acquaintance of Lady Diana Spencer.

Here are the real life events represented in the new season of The crown:

Harold Wilson's Election as Prime Minister

Labor politician Harold Wilson served as prime minister for two terms, the first from 1964 to 1970 and the second from 1974 to 1976.

In 1947, Wilson, 31, was appointed Britain's youngest cabinet minister in 165 years.

Bafta-winning actor Jason Watkins, who plays the former prime minister in The crownHe said he "watched a lot of YouTube and a lot of documentaries" about his character to portray him as accurately as possible.

As prime minister, Wilson oversaw the implementation of the Murder (Abolition of the Death Penalty) Act of 1965, which abolished the death penalty for murder in Britain, and the Sexual Offenses Act of 1967, which decriminalized homosexual acts privately between two men. the age of 21.

Colman recently stated his belief that the Queen is "left-handed," in part because of the monarch's friendship with Wilson.

Art consultant Anthony Blunt's presentation as a Soviet spy

Anthony Blunt, a British art historian, was appointed surveyor of the king's images in 1945 by King George VI, and later became a surveyor of the queen's images under the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1956, Blunt received royal recognition for his esteemed work, being appointed Knight Commander of the Victorian Order.

Despite his public profile as an art historian within the Queen's inner circle, Blunt was acting as a Soviet spy, a fact that did not come to light until his secret confession to MI5 in 1964.

Following his confession, the British government stated that it would keep Blunt's espionage activities secret for 15 years and was granted immunity from prosecution.

Her work as a spy was made public in 1979 during a speech by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the House of Commons.

The Aberfan disaster

At 9:15 a.m. on October 21, 1966, a catastrophe struck the town of Aberfan in South Wales when a coal mine collapsed after a heavy rain.

The collapse of the point caused a landslide, destroyed a school and other buildings, and killed 144 people, of whom 116 were children.

It took a week to recover all the bodies of the deceased from the remains.

On October 29, 1966, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited the village to pay their respects to those who perished.

Apollo 11 moon landing

This year is half a century since Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planted their feet on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 mission, a historic event that took place during the space race between Cold War rivals, the United States and the Soviet Union.

Before the mission, the Queen wrote a message to leave on the moon that said: “On behalf of the British people, I salute the skills and courage that have brought man to the moon. May this effort increase the knowledge and well-being of humanity. "

After the space exit, Armstrong, Aldrin, and command module pilot Michael Collins met the monarch at Buckingham Palace.

Actor Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip in the third season of The crownrecently said Radio times how the drama would portray the duke as "very absorbed in the heroism of these men compared to what he may not have done with his own life."

The investiture of the Prince of Wales

In 1969, at the age of 20, Prince Charles participated in his formal investiture as Prince of Wales.

Royalty previously received the titles of the Prince of Wales and Chester Land when he was nine years old.

The investiture ceremony, which took place on July 1, 1969 at Caernarfon Castle in north-west Wales, was televised and 4,000 people attended.

Prince Charles was invested by his mother, the Queen, who awarded him five insignia: a sword, a crown, a ring, a goldenrod, and a cloak.

During the process, Prince Wales took the oath: "I, Charles, Prince of Wales, become his lord of life and of members and of earthly worship, faith and truth that I will lead him to live and die against all kinds of people .. "

The decolonization of countries in Africa and the Caribbean of the British Empire

The third season of The crown represents the decolonization of some countries in Africa and the Caribbean of the British Empire.

The events shown on the television show were preceded by the Mau Mau Rebellion, which occurred in Kenya in 1952 in protest at British settlers, historical outlines of the United Kingdom.

Four years later, the northeast African country, Sudan, became independent from the British Empire, followed by Ghana in 1957.

Countries under British colonial rule in Africa continued to declare their independence until 1966, except Namibia, which achieved independence in 1990.

In the Caribbean, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago became independent from the British Empire in 1962, with Barbados achieving independence in 1966, and the rest of the Eastern Caribbean islands followed suit in the 1970s and 1980s.

The death of Sir Winston Churchill

In 1965 Sir Winston Churchill passed away at the age of 90, with a state funeral for the wartime prime minister.

After his death, Churchill's body remained in state for three days at Westminster Hall, before his funeral at St Paul's Cathedral.

A funeral procession was held for the politician, which consisted of around 2,500 soldiers and members of the public.

While it is customary for the Queen not to attend funerals, she did so on the occasion of Churchill's death.

Princess Margaret's relationship with Roddy Llewellyn and the divorce from Antony Armstrong-Jones

Having previously documented Princess Margaret's relationships with Peter Townsend and Antony Armstrong-Jones, the third season of The crown He brings a third suitor into the fold: Roddy LLewellyn, a baronet and gardener with whom he had an eight-year relationship.

Princess Margaret and Llewellyn first met in 1973, when they performed in Scotland, according to the BBC.

A photograph of the couple on vacation on the island of Mustique, in the Caribbean, generated controversy when it was published by a tabloid in 1976.

Not only was royalty still married to Antony Armstrong-Jones at the time, but there was also a 17-year age difference between her and young Llewellyn.

The divorce of Princess Margaret from Armstrong-Jones in 1978 marked the first time that a member of the royal family had been divorced since Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon in the 16th century.

Prince Charles' first meeting with Camilla Shand

The new season of The crown documents the introduction of an important woman in the life of Prince Charles: his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, played by Emerald Fennell.

Prince Charles met Camilla, then Camilla Shand, at a polo match in 1970.

While the couple was romantically involved, when Charles left for the Caribbean to serve with the Royal Navy for eight months, Camilla became engaged to Andrew Parker Bowles.

She and Prince Charles remained close friends, and royalty was even named the godfather to their son, Tom, who was born in December 1974.

The fourth season of the show, which is currently in production, will depict Prince Charles's reunion and marriage to the late Lady Diana Spencer and how his relationship with Camilla affected their union.

1/38 Radiant in blue The Queen appears in a blue coat with a zig-zag button detail as she attends the opening of the National Center for Cyber ​​Security in London on February 14, 2017. fake pictures 2/38 Bold for Easter The Queen leaves the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 5, 2015, wearing a sky blue coat and matching hat. fake pictures 3/38 All smiles in purple Queen Elizabeth II smiled as she attended Braemar's gathering on September 3, 2016, in a purple ensemble adorned with vertical and diagonal line detailing. fake pictures 4/38 Colorful christmas Magenta was the color chosen by the monarch on Christmas Day in 2014, as he attended the Christmas Day service with the royal family at Sandringham Church. fake pictures 5/38 Bringing an explosion of color to the racecourse Amidst a sea of ​​gray robes, the Queen stood out at Royal Ascot on June 17, 2016, wearing a salmon pink coat and a feather hat. fake pictures 6/38 Really radiant While Christmas is generally associated with red and green, in 2017 the Queen attended the Christmas Day Church Service at the Church of Santa Maria Magdalena in a striking bright orange shade. fake pictures 7/38 Well done summer fashion Queen Elizabeth II fully embraced the arrival of summer on May 23, 2017, when she attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in sunflower yellow. fake pictures 8/38 Regal elegance at its finest The monarch wore a regal look as she attended the Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on May 25, 2010, matching her crown with a gold patterned dress, pearl jewelry, and a small gold purse. fake pictures 9/38 Find the positive side The Queen appears in a silver floral ensemble at the Serena Hotel in Kampala, Uganda, while attending the Queen's Banquet for Commonwealth Heads of Government on November 23, 2007. fake pictures 10/38 A queen from head to toe On July 14, 2000, Queen Elizabeth II dressed in her full attire for the Service of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George at Saint Paul's Cathedral. AFP / Getty Images 11/38 Green of delight The queen seemed to be very excited when she attended Braemar's meeting in Braemar, Scotland, on September 1, 2007, wearing an emerald green ensemble. fake pictures 38/12 Paying homage to Ireland On May 17, 2011, Queen Elizabeth II became the first monarch to visit Dublin, Ireland since 1911. The Queen honored the country with a green shade of sea foam. fake pictures 13/38 Color coordination On October 18, 2014, the Queen attended BQIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse, dressed in an outfit that combined dark blue with a lighter shade. 14/38 Royal purple The monarch donned the majestic purple color as he performed at the newly opened James Armstrong Richardson International Airport in Winnipeg, Canada, on July 3, 2010. fake pictures 15/38 A cheerful and canine enounter Two of the Queen's greatest apparent interests are wearing colorful outfits and corgis. His passions were combined on May 1, 2012, when he encountered a group of corgis at Sherborne Abbey in Sherborne, England, dressed in a fuchsia outfit. fake pictures 16/38 Never let the rain quench your spirit Over the years, the Queen has been seen matching her umbrellas to her outfits on several occasions. On May 10, 2016, the monarch was photographed at a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, combining her bubblegum pink ensemble with a light pink umbrella. fake pictures 17/38 A very merry christmas Another day, another matching umbrella. The Queen opted for a red fur trimmed coat on Christmas Day in 2015. fake pictures 18/38 A summer floral set The Queen immersed herself in the spirit of summer during a visit to Winnipeg, Canada on July 3, 2010, dressed in a pink and yellow print floral dress and a bright pink hat. The appearance of several corgis at the event probably put her in a good mood. fake pictures 19/38 Subtle but elegant Although less colorful than the Queen's usual outfits, this ensemble was still a bold choice for the monarch when he visited the British Garden at Hanover Square in New York City on July 6, 2010. fake pictures 20/38 A real occasion In celebration of the Queen's 92nd birthday, the monarch attended a special performance at the Royal Albert Hall in her honor. The queen wore a mid-length dress designed in a gold floral pattern. fake pictures 21/38 Multicolor to the max On May 24, 2010, the Queen attended a VIP preview of the Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Her outfit seemed to match the flowers she was examining, combining a multitude of vibrant colors. fake pictures 22/38 Fresh mint The Queen turned a shade of mint green as she attended the Holy Communion service at the opening of the Seventh General Synod of the Church of England on November 14, 2000. AFP / Getty Images 23/38 Positively periwinkle The Queen cut an elegant figure as she left Westminster Abbey after a service to commemorate the centennial of Australia's constitution on July 7, 2000, wearing a sky blue coat and a dark blue hat. AFP / Getty Images 24/38 Royal blue An appropriate color for a Queen, the monarch wore royal blue during a visit to the newly opened National Tennis Center in Roehampton, London, on March 29, 2007. AFP / Getty Images 25/38 A proper color for a queen The choice of color for the Queen's outfit was perfectly suited for the HMS Queen Elizabeth Commissioning Ceremony on December 7, 2017. Her daughter Anne, Princess Royal, followed. fake pictures 26/38 Bold in red The Queen turned scarlet red when she welcomed the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani, to her Windsor residence on October 26, 2010 during a state visit. fake pictures 27/38 In pink on the pole Queen Elizabeth II was beaming in pink on June 16, 2013, pictured attending the Queen Cartier Cup Final at the Guards Polo Club in Egham, England. fake pictures 28/38 Portant rose in France A portrait of the Queen was taken during her third official visit to France on June 11, 1992. In the image, the monarch wore gray gloves with a pink coat, hat, and pearl jewelry. AFP / Getty Images 29/38 A colorful celebration At the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding celebration on April 29, 2011, the queen wore a bright yellow hue at the nuptials. fake pictures 30/38 Dazzlingly bright On the last day of a four-day state visit to Germany on June 26, 2015, the Queen was photographed in a lemon yellow coat and matching hat. fake pictures 31/38 Never one to mix with the crowd While visiting the Lexicon Mall in Bracknell on October 19, 2018, the Queen opted for a vibrant turquoise shade for her outfit. fake pictures 32/38 Green grass The monarch seemed to match the greenery around her when she arrived at the Epsom Festival at the Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 4, 2005. fake pictures 33/38 Taking florals to the next level During a visit to Nicosia, Cyprus, on October 19, 1993, the Queen embraced floral motifs in nth grade, wearing a blue three-quarter sleeve printed dress, a flower embellished hat, and a beautiful bouquet of flowers. AFP / Getty Images 34/38 In command of the room Sitting on the golden sovereign's throne, the queen delivered a speech at the state opening of parliament in the House of Lords on June 21, 2017 in a bright blue coat and yellow and blue patterned floral dress. fake pictures 35/38 Chic in burgundy The monarch opted for a burgundy look while attending the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018. Chris Jackson / Getty Images 36/38 Shining in gold On November 19, 2012, the Queen attended the Royal Variety performance at the Royal Albert Hall in a gold and silver striped embellished gown. fake pictures 37/38 A moving celebration Queen Elizabeth II combined Olympic Blue and Turquoise for the ensemble she chose to wear for the RAF Centennial Commemoration on July 10, 2018. fake pictures 38/38 A lasting love for color. The queen has always had an eye for bright colors. Here the monarch appears at the Epsom Downs racecourse in 1960, dressed in a yellow Canary costume. fake pictures

