The 49ers are just NFL coaching staff unable to return to team facilities on Friday – Up News Info San Francisco

Santa Clara (Up News Info SF) – As the rest of the NFL coaches return to their offices on Friday, the 49ers' staff will continue to work remotely until they get the green light from Santa Clara County.

"I'm not too upset about that. Yes, you want every possible advantage, but our county is not there yet and it doesn't bother me as much because I understand it. Also, players are not allowed to enter. We coaches can meet as we're zooming in now, "Shanahan told reporters during a video conference on Thursday.

Organizations will now be able to have up to 100 employees in their building and must follow state and local health protocols. The players are yet to return, and so Shanahan is not concerned about falling behind the other 31 teams as they prepare for the 2020 season.

"You don't get much of an advantage. Nothing we can't do in zoom meetings. So I would feel differently if other players were allowed in the building elsewhere. That would be a great disadvantage for us, but until the guys can start working with players, it doesn't bother me. "

One benefit of working from home has been all the extra time Shanahan has been able to spend with his wife and three children.

"I promise that when this is over there will be quarantine things that we miss because it is very rare that you can spend so much time with your loved ones."

He admitted that & # 39; Dad might not be so cool & # 39; after 90 days in the eyes of their children, but they've done everything from binge-watching all nine seasons of "The Office,quot; to training the family puppy and even building a zip line. the backyard.

“I really got bored and built a zip line for my family. I tried to do it myself and tried to build it over the pool, but I had it attached to a palm tree and discovered that palm trees do not have deep roots, so I had to get it out of the palm tree and remove it from the pool. Then I had to call someone to help me. So, I needed help. "

The 49ers will continue their virtual offseason program before taking time off later this month and then hope to return to Santa Clara in July for training camp. If all goes well, maybe your head coach will build a zip line for you.