"That's a start,quot;: pickers at George Floyd memorial react to news of charges against former officers – Up News Info

– The news that the four officers involved in George Floyd's death are charged with crimes and are in custody was welcomed at his growing memorial in south Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Supporters remain at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue to mark the site of the deadly arrest, including family friend Floyd Stephen Jackson.

"I know you heard about the news. That is a start. We are not satisfied, but definitely happy with the news, but not satisfied, "Jackson said.

People praying, crying, leaving flowers, taking photos, reflecting. For many, the charges are another step toward justice, but this is clearly the beginning. Attorney Chris Stewart, who represents Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd's daughter, Gianna, 6, was at the funeral on Wednesday.

"We have to realize that to get justice in this case, the world shook itself," said Stewart.

Right after authorities announced the charges, there were calls for more to be done, including Floyd's family lawyer, Ben Crump.

"We cannot celebrate because an arrest is not a conviction and we want justice," Crump said.

Floyd's close friend, Milton Carney, was also present.

"I am here again where my brother was killed, and I asked everyone again to speak up, please push, do whatever it takes so someone can take responsibility for what happened to my brother," Carney said.

For many, like Minneapolis residents Jeff Alexander and Dunia Tesfaye, justice means convictions and true equality.

"As long as there is no justice, there will be no peace," Alexander said.

"I don't think I will ever have peace of mind until there is an equality that is enacted in the United States," Tesfaye said.

Floyd's daughter, Gianna, may not understand the scope of the justice claims, but she knows that her father will never return home. Attorney Justin Miller is representing her.

Mentally, she is going to be in bad shape forever. Forever. I mean, and I don't think people really fully understand that, "Miller said.

He also knows, as seen in a video posted by Jackson on Instagram, that his father is already a force for change.

"I don't want him to think any more. His dad is changing the world. And when you hear the name,quot; George Floyd, "that will be the name of the change," said Jackson.

Miller and Washington say a civil lawsuit is in process.

There is a private memorial for the Floyd family on Thursday at North Central University in Minneapolis. Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.