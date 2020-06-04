Texas Ranger statue removed at Dallas Love Field – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A statue of a Texas Ranger inside the Dallas Love Field airport was removed Thursday due to an excerpt from an upcoming book, authorities said.

Authorities said the statue, which was donated to the city in 1963, is a representation of a Texas Ranger who will apparently be mentioned in an upcoming book. Officials did not elaborate on the book or how the Ranger will be represented.

Authorities said the Office of Art and Culture and the airport made the decision to remove the statue and store it "until a broader community dialogue can take place about its display in a prominent location."

Images of the city show that the statue was put on a harness and lifted on a cart earlier in the day.

According to the city, it received the statue before the comprehensive review policies for public art donations were enforced.