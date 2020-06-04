Tennis star Coco Gauff demands change now in powerful protest speech

Coco gauff is taking a stand.

While attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Delray Beach, Florida, the 16-year-old tennis professional demanded a change in a poignant speaks. Addressing his fellow protesters, he urged those in the crowd to take action against racial injustice and encouraged them to use his voice.

"I am here to tell you this, that we must first love each other no matter what," he began. "We must have difficult conversations with my friends. I have spent the whole week having difficult conversations trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help the movement. Secondly, we have to take action. And yes, we are all here protesting, and I am not old enough to vote, but it is in your hands to vote for my future, for the future of my brother and for yours. So, that is a way to make the change. "

"Third, you need to use your voice," he continued. "No matter how big or small your platform is, you must use your voice. I saw a Dr (Martin Luther) King (Jr.) quote that said: "The silence of good people is worse than the brutality of bad people."