Tennis star Coco Gauff demands change now in powerful protest speech

Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images
Coco gauff is taking a stand.
While attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Delray Beach, Florida, the 16-year-old tennis professional demanded a change in a poignant speaks. Addressing his fellow protesters, he urged those in the crowd to take action against racial injustice and encouraged them to use his voice.
"I am here to tell you this, that we must first love each other no matter what," he began. "We must have difficult conversations with my friends. I have spent the whole week having difficult conversations trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help the movement. Secondly, we have to take action. And yes, we are all here protesting, and I am not old enough to vote, but it is in your hands to vote for my future, for the future of my brother and for yours. So, that is a way to make the change. "
"Third, you need to use your voice," he continued. "No matter how big or small your platform is, you must use your voice. I saw a Dr (Martin Luther) King (Jr.) quote that said: "The silence of good people is worse than the brutality of bad people."
Gauff added: "So you shouldn't be silent because if you choose silence then you choose the oppressor side. So I heard a lot of things last week and one of the ones I heard is: 'Well, it's not my problem. So this is what I have to tell you: if you listen to black music, if you like black culture, if you have black friends, then this is your fight too. "
Recognizing the recent death of George Floyd, the young athlete pleaded for justice to be done.
"I demand change now and it is sad that another black man's life is lost for all this to happen, but we have to understand that this has been happening for years," he said. "It's not just about George Floyd. It's about Trayvon Martin. This is about Eric Garner. This is about Breonna Taylor. This is about things that have been happening: I was eight years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here at 16 still demanding change? "
"And it breaks my heart because I am fighting for the future of my brothers," Gauff continued. "I am fighting for the future of my future children. I am fighting for the future of my future grandchildren. Therefore, we must change now and I promise to always use my platform to spread vital information."
After sharing his speech on Twitter, members of the tennis community demonstrated behind his moving message. Belgian player Kim Clijsters wrote, "Thank you for being a girl that my daughter will learn and admire. I promise that we will continue teaching our children what needs to be done so that they too can pass it on. It all starts at home!"
Retired professional Chanda Rubin tweeted, "Coco, you are wise beyond your years. Thank you … for standing up, for your bravery, for your example, for your humanity,quot;. Pledging your support, President of the United States Tennis Association Patrick Galbraith wrote"Well said Coco. We are with you and all the members of the black community."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."