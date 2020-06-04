Tekashi's 6ix9ine Girlfriend Introduces New Giant Butt Implants; 48 inches wide!

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade just unveiled her latest butt lift. MTO News is listening to reports that the latest procedure increased the size of the petite beauty's hips to an incredible 48 inches.

Here; This is what the show looks like now:

Rather, this is how it looked a year ago, when Tekashi was still in prison:

Jade, who has a daughter from a previous relationship, is probably most famous for her involvement in a strip club fight with Cardi B. Cardi discovered that Offset had been cheating on her with Jade, who was a stripper on the hour.

Jade went to the police and told them that Cardi B had ordered the attack on her. Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was arrested for the attack and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

So she and Tekashi have "snitching,quot; in common.

And after Cardi was arrested, there were rumors that Cardi B's husband, Offset, was still cheating on Jade. But Cardi B claimed that those rumors were false and that Offset's Instagram account was hacked.

Jade shared a clip of her Instagram messages on her profile, showing a DM from the Offset account that said: "I miss you fr,quot;