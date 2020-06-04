Tavi Gevinson called Karlie Kloss for posting about racism

Supermodel Karlie Kloss posted this the other day on her Instagram:
It is a print made by the author and artist Cleo Wade. As you can see, one of the messages is to talk to your family about the end of racism.
Just a reminder: Karlie is married to Josh Kushner …
… who is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is the husband of Ivanka Trump, who is the daughter of Donald Trump.
And this was the comment that actress and writer Tavi Gevinson left in the post:
He called her HARD for not condemning her in-laws louder and more publicly:
"You have a lot of courage to put on a show defending girls' coding and your other causes, while only politely repudiating your family in public (lmao @ ignore ivanka on social media; she still went to your wedding). No I think he is no longer ashamed, not just for them, but for HIS decision to publicly reject his policy in a polite way so that he can have it both ways. "
This is not the first time Karlie has been called about her family. Remember when a contestant on Catwalk Project Did you get into a jab about going to dinner with the Kushners?
But let's go back to Tavi. He also tagged Karlie's friends, including Derek Blasberg, Dasha Zhukova, and Lauren Santo Domingo, inviting them to an offline discussion.
And finally, he tagged Josh Kushner and told him to "grow a spinal column."
Karlie has not replied to the comment yet.
