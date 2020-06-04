Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso teaches fans how to start investing in stocks

During these very difficult times we live in, Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso is teaching his IG fans and followers how to invest in stocks. He has been supporting fans and offering valuable financial advice to his followers in the midst of the global crisis we are in.

‘How to start investing in stocks: As we PEACEFULLY fight to regain our power on the streets and be treated with EQUAL JUSTICE under the law, we must not forget the equally important task of regaining our power ECONOMICALLY.

To be financially self-sufficient and truly wealthy, you need to earn money 24 hours a day, not just the typical 8-hour work day. The way to do it is by owning investments; and the investment that has stood the test of time as the best asset to increase one's wealth is STOCKS. #investing #stockmarketinvesting #takingourpowerback, "David wrote in his post.

People appreciated the fact that he mentioned the fact that peaceful protests are still encouraged.

A follower said, "This is SO good content," thanks for demystifying the investment, super necessary. "

Someone else showed their gratitude and said, "Thank you, David." His lessons are very easy to understand and useful. please keep them coming. I already subscribed to your YouTube channel. "

David shared another related post:

‘When should I start investing? As white, Hispanic, and Asian men and women across the United States unite with their black brothers to peacefully regain our power on the streets and demand equal justice under the law for all, we must not forget the equally important task of regaining our ECONOMICALLY power David started his post.

He went on and said: ‘Today I begin the process of opening the curtain on the best kept secret of the rich and powerful:" Investments ". To be truly wealthy, you need to earn money 24 hours a day, not just your typical 8-hour workdays. The way to do it is by owning investments. "

People highly appreciate his financial advice and you should also watch his videos because they are pure gold these days.

David has always been teaching people that knowledge is power.



