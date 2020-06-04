Tamar Braxton clarifies that his publication & # 39; BlueLivesMatter & # 39; it was not intentional

WENN

The singer of & # 39; If I Don & # 39; t Have You & # 39; She accidentally posts a tweet with the racist hashtag, but quickly fixes her typo after being alerted by her followers.

Up News Info – Tamar braxton She shocked her fans after she seemed to promote a racist hashtag. The singer, who has voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, accidentally tweeted with #BlueLivesMatter on Wednesday June 3.

"Praise God! #BlueLivesMatter," his tweet read, raising people's eyebrows. He could not go unnoticed by his followers, who soon expressed their confusion at his position. "This?" Someone asked for clarification.

After reading the comments, Tamar made it clear that the racist hashtag was not his true intention. Apparently it was a typo and he soon corrected it in "Praise God! #Blacklifematters". Furthermore, he told his followers: "You know it was a mistake … and there is no nonsense about Tom here!"

Meanwhile, on her Instagram page, Tamar recently voiced her concern as a black mother with two children in the wake of George Floyd's death. "I am a mother … look at my children …" he wrote along with a photo of her with her children Denim Braxton Lewis and Diezel Braxton-Lewis.

She continued to share: "@denimbraxton just finished high school on Thursday. He and @ 10el.braxton are very young and ready to discover their path in life and there is nothing I can do to protect them from hate because of their beautiful black skin. " . No matter where you go in this world, I will always be your BMW. #Blackmomworried. "

"These policemen may have been fired, but it doesn't matter. I am completely upset and horrified. How do I protect my children? #Georgefloyd," she wrote in another publication highlighting police brutality against civilians on the street during the protest.

She repeated it in her recent tweet, writing: "I had a cocktail in the morning because if these charges don't go well, it's falling … judge your mother because like her, I'm trying to do it with my nerves raising a child BLACK and help raise my nephews in these silly times. "

It has also used its platform to urge people to vote for a better life and to show its support for the Black Lives Matter protests.