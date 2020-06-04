"Take Your Knee Off Your Neck,quot;: Al Sharpton Delivers Passionate Praise For George Floyd – Up News Info

Thursday is a day of mourning and celebration for the man that many loved. Family and friends gather to remember George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Organizers of a Minneapolis memorial for Floyd placed flower arrangements around a gilded coffin as mourners prepared to pay their respects. The memorial service is held at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis. The service, which was not opened to the public, aired on CBSN Minnesota.

Memorial services to honor Floyd are held in three cities over six days. Floyd's funeral will be held in Houston next week, and the other service will be in Raeford, North Carolina.

The emotion in the room was palpable. Minnesota leaders fell to their knees, a crowd stood up in support of Floyd.

The memorial began with a scripture reading from the Rev. Jerry McAfee, pastor of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, and a prayer from North Central University President Dr. Scott Hagen.

McAfee read Psalm 27, which begins: “The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear? "

Hagen said the university had launched a new George Floyd scholarship for young aspiring black leaders, and challenged all universities to also establish their own scholarship fund in Floyd's name.

After that, Liwana Porter sang "Amazing Grace,quot; to the congregation of grieving family, friends, and community members.

Ben Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, said that due to the coronavirus, the service would be on a tight schedule, and then pointed out that it was not the coronavirus that killed Floyd but a different pandemic: that of systemic racism. She then raised family members to talk about Floyd, most of them coming from Texas.

They described a man known for his love of banana sandwiches, for his love of his children, grandchildren, brothers, and nephew.

"We didn't have much, but we had a house full of love," his younger brother Rodney Floyd told the congregation.

Crump then quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., saying, "He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really like cooperating with him," after thanking the Floyd family and joking, "If we have learned one thing , the Floyd Kids like to eat!

Before mentioning the Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver the eulogy, Crump said: “We will seek justice on his behalf. We, all united as children of God, will seek justice in his name. "

"George Floyd should not be among the deceased. He did not die of common health conditions. He died of a common malfunction of the American criminal justice system. He died because there has been no corrective behavior that has taught this country that if he commits a crime, it does not matter if he wears blue jeans or a blue uniform, he must pay for the crime he commits, "Sharpton said, urging President Donald Trump , who held a Bible at a photo shoot earlier this week, which Sharpton said he used as an "accessory," to open the book and read it.

"This family will not allow him to use George as an accessory," added Sharpton.

Sharpton also said that the world has Floyd's legacy for change.

"What happened to George Floyd happens everywhere. Time to stand up and say, "Take your knee off your neck," Sharpton said.

In a symbolic gesture, the crowd was silent for as long as Floyd had Derek Chauvin's knee around his neck: 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

Notables who attended the monument in Minneapolis included Governor Tim Walz, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Jacob Frey, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the musicians Ludacris, T.I. and Master P, producer Will Packer and actors Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Tyrese Gibson.

Floyd was killed last week in South Minneapolis, after a 911 call about a counterfeit $ 20 bill ended in Floyd's death at the hands of four police officers, who were fired from the MPD and all face criminal charges.

Chauvin is charged with second degree murder, accusing him of causing Floyd's death unintentionally. He was seen around the world with his knee around Floyd's neck when he said, "I can't breathe."

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng have been accused of aiding and abetting crime.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison emphasized that this investigation will take time. He asked the community for patience, saying they won't be able to say much publicly while creating a case.

"To the Floyd family, to our beloved community and to all who are watching. George Floyd mattered. He was, his family was important. His life was valuable and we will seek justice for him and for you and we will find it," Ellison said Wednesday. .

