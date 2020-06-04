Taiwan contemplates $ 1.3 billion in foreign investment in technology under new scheme – Latest News

Taiwan expects a new program to attract T $ 40 billion ($ 1.34 billion) of investment in research and development by foreign technology companies, creating more than 6,300 jobs a year amid disruption in global supply chains, the government said Thursday.

Taipei will spend more than T $ 10 billion in subsidies over the next seven years to attract investment, Lin Chuan-neng, the island's deputy minister for economic affairs, said Thursday.

"We will target three investments in three areas, which are 5G, artificial intelligence and semiconductors," Lin said at a press conference in Taipei.

"We look forward to taking them to Taiwan for research and development," he added. "We hope to boost related supply chains in Taiwan."

The export-dependent island is home to tech giants like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the largest contract chipmaker and provider of tech giants to the US. USA Like Apple Inc.

Lin said the government wants to make Taiwan a "global high-tech hub,quot; under the program, in an attempt to "seize the opportunity,quot; amid a global reorganization of the technology supply chain following trade tensions. between the United States and China.

The United States has targeted Chinese tech companies, the telecommunications giant Huawei in particular, as security risks.

Taiwan has close ties to the United States and has welcomed American tech companies like Alphabet Inc's Google to operate on the island, without the restrictions they may face in China.

The Taiwanese government is in talks with international companies for future investments, Lin added, and declined to give details.

Taiwan, a key part of the global technology supply chain, has been offering incentives, including tax exemptions, to attract production from China in a move to reduce economic dependence on its giant neighbor, Taiwan's main trading partner. and a major geopolitical rival.

Taiwan Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang said it was an "irreversible trend,quot; for companies to accelerate divestment in China, presenting a "great opportunity,quot; for the island.

The new program comes amid mounting tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which claims that the democratic island as its territory must be taken by force if necessary.

Investment returning to Taiwan from China will reach more than T $ 320 billion this year, boosting its economy, the government said.

