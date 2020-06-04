Supporting the fight for social and racial injustice – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX 5) – The Bay Area has been the site of numerous protests following the death of George Floyd and other people of color killed by the police. Not everyone can protest right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we know that some are looking to do more, or just learn more. Here is an updated list of resources, local and national, that help combat racial and social injustice.

Black Lives Matter

#BlackLivesMatter was founded in 2013 in response to the death of Trayvon Martin's killer. Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc is a global organization in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes " .

Zero Campaign

Zero Campaign launched activists linked to Black Lives Matter. The Zero Campaign is identified as "a Comprehensive platform for research-based policy solutions to end police brutality in the United States. "

Know your Camp rights

Funded by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, Know Your Rights Camp is a free campaign to raise awareness of self-empowerment and interaction with police.

Change color

Formed in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Color of Change "designs campaigns powerful enough to end practices that unfairly detain blacks and promote solutions that advance all people."

NAACP and NAACP Legal Defense Fund

For more than 110 years, the NAACP has fulfilled its mission of "ensuring equal political, educational, social, and economic rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all people."

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is a major legal fund that fights for racial injustice and seeks equality for all Americans.

ACLU

For 100 years, this nonprofit organization has provided legal, nonpartisan advocacy.

National Lawyers Guild, San Francisco Bay Area Chapter

The San Francisco NLG provides legal support to those who protest and organize against injustice. The organization has legal observers who document police violence to help people navigate through the criminal legal justice system.

Police anti-terrorist project

The Police Antiterrorist Project (APTP) is a "is an intergenerational, multiracial, black-led coalition seeking to build a replicable and sustainable model to eradicate police terror in communities of color." The group supports families "who survive police terror in their fight for justice, documenting police abuses and connecting affected families and community members with resources, legal referrals and opportunities for healing."

Oakland People's Breakfast

This West Oakland grassroots organization serves the local homeless community with essential resources like food, clothing and hygiene packages for "more than 5,000 Oakland residents." The organization is currently raising money to rescue black protesters, in addition to providing legal support.

The Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

Based in Oakland, it is named after civil rights activist Ella Baker, and was founded in 1996 by Van Jones. The center organizes "black, brown, and low-income people to divert resources from prisons and punishment, and toward opportunities that make communities safe, healthy, and strong."

Remember

This nonprofit organization, founded by natives of the Bay Area, Cairo and Natasha, provides education on how to address prejudice and discrimination by providing education on the Middle Passage and the impact of slavery.

BAOBOB Directory

BAOBOB stands for Bay Area Organization of Black Owned Companies. Head over to their website and sign up to see their list of black-owned restaurants, beauty salons, yoga studios, clothing lines, and more.

The Black Bay area

“The Black Bay area focuses on building relationships and community with the black population that resides and visits the San Francisco Bay Area. As the black population moves out of the Bay Area, our goal is to fight gentrification by focusing on positive community stories, reinvesting in black businesses, and raising awareness in the community about issues affecting Area residents. of the Black Bay ".

Black land farms

This is a grassroots organization of Pan-African and Pan-American indigenous farmers that educates and empowers community members to "build chemical-free, autonomous, collective food systems in urban and peri-urban settings,quot; throughout East Bay. Right now, the group is delivering free food to blacks who have been arrested and rescued, injured or traumatized during the Oakland protests.

The East Oakland Collective

The EOC "is a member-based community organizing group that invests in serving the communities of East Oakland by working to achieve racial and economic equity. With programming in civic engagement and leadership, economic empowerment, and services and solutions for the homeless. "

If you see a missing organization, bookmark us on social media with #KPIX.