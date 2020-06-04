Sunny Leone says she didn't want to leave Mumbai amid COVID-19 outbreak



The coronavirus outbreak has affected thousands of people worldwide. In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Sunny Leone moved to Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their three adorable children: Asher, Noah, and Nisha.

In an interview with a newspaper, Sunny Leone revealed that although she did not want to leave her Mumbai home, she had no choice. She says that leaving town, which has become her home since her debut movie Jism 2 released in 2012, was truly annoying for her. But the actress revealed the reason behind her move to Los Angeles, saying, "It was a 39-hour trip. It was exhausting, but somehow, flight schedules worked well for children's sleep schedules. Personally, I It saddened to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, so it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be close to Daniel's mother and family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their beloved ".

Speaking about how her children reacted, she said: “Surprisingly, the children reacted very well when flying. It was a long journey, but the first day they were home, they played outside all day. They didn't want to go in at all, and it was amazing for them to be able to do it. As for the body clocks, it is just a process and it took a few days to adjust. Nisha's virtual classes are over. They will start when the new academic year begins. ”

When asked when he would like to return to India, he said, "I have nothing to do with the local service industry here, so I don't know much about it." Fortunately, we have saved some money and can lead a comfortable life. I didn't want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon as we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India. "