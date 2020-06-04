Summer Walker & # 39; disappointed & # 39; after the label tells you to refrain from posting about protests

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Playing Games & # 39; He calls his record label for telling him to tone down his posts on the deep state and protesters because they are "too sensitive".

While Summer hiker Widely known for her thirst trap posts on Instagram, she has recently been sharing her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death. The singer has often spoken out against the wrong protesters and the deep state, which has apparently sparked her label's concern.

Taking her Instagram Stories on Wednesday June 3, the 24-year-old revealed that her record label urged her to tone down her posts on such "sensitive" topics, but she's clearly not happy about that. In her post, the Atlanta-born star complained that the label never told her to delay posting sexy content, but when it comes to serious trouble, the company is against it.

"You can talk about your sex and post your butt, talk about buying worthless jewelry instead of business and property, flexing money and disrespecting your women. AND NOTHING ABOUT IT IS INSENSITIVE," he wrote. "But trying to warn people that THE DEEP STATE IS FINNING EVERYONE AND TRYING TO DEACTIVATE THEIR RIGHTS, IS VERY SENSITIVE."

The deep state is a conspiracy theory that suggests that collusion and sidekick exist within the political system of the United States and constitute a hidden government within the legitimately elected government.

The summer continued: "Black, white, Hispanic, Chinese, Indian. THE DEEP STATE IS FINANCING EVERYONE, but my label just told me that this information is too delicate, but I NEVER received a call about clapping my butt with Panties is too sensitive. Surprised? Not disappointed? Yes, and I leave it at that because I don't want to disrespect anyone. "

Summer previously deleted her Instagram page after she shared a controversial post that falsely blamed the Chinese for the spread of the coronavirus. In a clip titled "People in China seen spreading the coronavirus to the public," some apparent Asian guys were seen using their saliva to clean the elevator walls on two different occasions. Some of his followers later pointed out that the video he republished was apparently taken two years ago and had nothing to do with the Coronavirus outbreak.

Since then, Summer has been more active on her other account using the name @galactawhore. Later in May, he shared a conspiracy theory about the coronavirus crisis, suggesting that the pandemic was part of the broader plan for population control.

"All I want to know is if these women were as concerned about population control, why don't they put a limit on having children worldwide like China a long time ago," she wrote. "You can have 1 MAYBE 2 & das it and das law, but with these 8 kids, families would just be banned. Instead of going to the Georgia Guiding Stones and deciding to say we're screwed, let's create a bogus martial law enforcement law and throw everyone into the fema fields through mass murder. "