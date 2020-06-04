Study says asymptomatic people can transmit coronavirus for more than a week

People who don't show coronavirus symptoms but have been infected are still contagious, according to a new study from China.

Asymptomatic people experience a much milder version of COVID-19 that could cause subtle effects on the body.

The study included patients from the original coronavirus epicenter in Wuhan and concluded that asymptomatic patients are infectious for an average of eight days.

Combine a long incubation period with the absence of distinct signs, and you'll end up with a pathogen that can easily spread and infect many people without alerting them to its presence. This is why the new coronavirus is so dangerous. If not controlled, the virus moves from person to person faster than we could have imagined several months ago. A definitive diagnosis of COVID-19 cannot be established without evidence due to the lack of specific signs. Coronavirus causes symptoms shared with other pathologies, and the unique signs of COVID-19 do not appear in all infected people.

And here lies another big problem: Many people are asymptomatic, but still contagious. A new study from China says that symptom-free carriers can be contagious anywhere from three to 12 days, for an average of about eight days. This is why social distancing measures are so important even after the economy is opened, combined with adequate access to evidence, the use of face masks, and increased hand washing.

The study comparing symptomatic patients with asymptomatic COVID-19 patients comes from Wuhan, China, and was published a few days ago in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The researchers looked at 78 patients out of 26 cases of group exposure to the Hunan seafood market or close contact with other COVID-19 patients. All of them were confirmed with RT-PCR tests, but 33 were asymptomatic, 42.3% of the total. That's a high percentage that is in line with recent CDC findings. Similarly, a study looking at passengers on a cruise ship that left Argentina in mid-March without confirmed infections on board found that 60% of people on the ship were infected. Of these, 81% showed no symptoms.

The Wuhan study offered some conclusions about the asymptomatic patients observed during the study. Compared to symptomatic patients, they were younger and more frequently female. Furthermore, they had a lower proportion of liver lesions and a lower consumption of CD4 T lymphocytes. They also showed faster lung recovery on CT scans and shorter duration of viral clearance from nasopharyngeal swabs.

What the study tells us is that asymptomatic patients may not feel anything, but their bodies are still fighting the virus. Coronavirus affects the lungs, and lymphocyte counts may decrease. UK doctors think that T cell count is a marker that can predict severe cases of COVID-19, and increasing T cells could improve conditions for patients.

Viral clearance, or contagion, is around eight days on average, compared to up to 19 days for the symptomatic group. A separate set of studies says that COVID-19 patients are not infectious after 11 days.

The study makes it clear, if there ever was any doubt, that asymptomatic people are still contagious, even if virus shedding may be as low as three days for some people:

Our finding of lower consumption of CD4 + T lymphocytes in asymptomatic infections suggests that the damage to the immune system in asymptomatic infections was milder compared to symptomatic infections. Although asymptomatic patients experienced less harm to themselves, they may not have been aware of their disease and therefore either did not isolate themselves or seek treatment, or were overlooked by health workers and therefore unknowingly , they transmitted the virus to others.

The research also explains that asymptomatic cases should be identified and isolated as quickly as possible:

Since patients with asymptomatic COVID-19 were relatively concealed, the fact that the virus was cleared through nasopharyngeal swabs should not be ignored. Therefore, identifying and isolating patients with asymptomatic COVID-19 as soon as possible is essential to control the transmission of COVID-19. Close contacts of COVID-19 patients should be closely monitored to avoid secondary transmission.

As with other COVID-19 studies, more research may be required to confirm these findings. But, as I noted earlier, this Wuhan study could not have come at a worse time. China has just done a large number of tests on nearly 10 million of Wuhan's population of 11 million people and finds only 300 asymptomatic cases that were labeled as non-infectious. That seems highly unlikely. The worst thing is that China does not include these 300 people in its official COVID-19 statistics, despite what studies like this say. The simplest conclusion is that China continues to lie about its coronavirus cases.

Alarmed woman wears a medical coronavirus mask while shopping at a supermarket or store – health, safety and pandemic concept – young woman wearing protective mask for fear of covid-19 coronavirus Image Source: Space_Cat / Shutterstock